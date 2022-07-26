TMC MPs demand repeal of Assam-Meghalaya border agreement

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MPs on Tuesday held a protest at Vijay Chowk here demanding the repeal of the Assam-Meghalaya border agreement.

The two states had in March decided to end their five-decade-old border dispute in six of the 12 contested locations along the 884.9-km boundary that often led to tensions between them.

"We are trying to draw the attention of the Government of India to take cognisance of the sentiments of people of the state and scrap the Assam-Meghalaya border agreement," said TMC leader Mukul Sangma.

Assam shares a 2,743 km boundary with Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and West Bengal. It is locked in border disputes with Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

"The issue of Assam-Meghalaya border, which has been pending for a long time, needs to be attended to by the present government.The current agreement does not acknowledge the sentiments of the people of Meghalaya and hence it must be repealed," the party said in a tweet.

Urging the government to take immediate action, the party demanded not only the revocation of the Meghalaya-Assam border dispute agreement, but also the inclusion of Garo and Khasi in the Eighth Schedule.

Party MPs were seen holding placards and shouting slogans demanding the repeal of the agreement. PTI ASG ASG DV DV

