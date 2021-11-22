TMC MPs Meet Amit Shah Over Tripura Violence; Say HM Has Promised To 'look Into Matter'

A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi and discussed the recent violence in Tripura. The TMC said that they have submitted a memorandum to Amit Shah and he has assured justice.

"Had a cordial meeting with Amit Shah. He heard us. We told him in detail how leaders were arrested and MPs were beaten up. He said he spoke to Tripura CM over the phone yesterday and will seek a report from the state. He said he will look into the matter," says MP Kalyan Banerjee said.

The memorandum submitted by TMC MPs read: "We are aware that Law and order is a state subject, but if a party or government in any state violates Supreme Court orders and takes away the constitutional rights of opposition parties to campaign in a local election, the Centre should look into the matter. The violence against TMC leaders and workers in Tripura by BJP workers and partisan action by the Tripura police must stop. Surely, it cannot be a crime for a political party to campaign in any state. Before the West Bengal assembly election, a large number of BJP leaders had descended on the state. They were allowed to campaign freely and peacefully."

Tripura violence

Tensions in Tripura increased after violent incidents in the run-up of the polls to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies slated for November 25. TMC alleged that several people were wounded after an attack on the residence of Trinamool Congress Tripura unit's Steering Committee chief Subal Bhowmik in the Bhagaban Thakur Chowmuni area of Agartala on Sunday.

Trinamool Youth Congress chief Saayoni Ghosh was also arrested by Tripura Police for allegedly causing a ruckus at a public meeting where Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was present.

Speaking to Republic TV, TMC MP Sushmita Dev condemned the violence in Tripura and accused BJP workers of creating a ruckus. She also dismissed the saffron party's allegations of TMC creating violence in the state and said, "They should submit the evidence and further make such statements against us as the videos clearly show the truth."

She added, "There is a total breakdown of law and order in the state and no security for the opposition parties." Meanwhile, TMC had moved to Supreme Court against Tripura officials and Police for failing to ensure the safety of party workers.

Image: ANI