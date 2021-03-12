TMC MPs Meets ECI In Delhi Over CM Mamata's Alleged Nandigram Attack; Meeting Underway

Following the alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her campaign in Nandigram, a 6-member parliamentary delegation of the Trinamool Congress is currently meeting Election Commission of India (ECI) officials in Delhi. According to sources, the TMC MPs are expected to discuss their concerns on the attack on the TMC supremo.

Delhi: TMC MPs- ECI meeting currently underway

Sources further informed Republic that the delegation, which is meeting with the Election Commission of India comprises Derek O'Brien (Leader, AITC Parliamentary Party, Rajya Sabha), Saugata Roy (MP, Lok Sabha), Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar (MP, Lok Sabha), Satabdi Roy (MP, Lok Sabha), Pratima Mondal (MP, Lok Sabha) and Santanu Sen (MP, Rajya Sabha).

Earlier on Thursday, the TMC delegation had also met the poll panel officials in Kolkata and alleged that the "Election Commission did nothing despite there being reports of a possible attack on Banerjee." Claiming that the attack was a "deep-rooted conspiracy to take the life of the TMC supremo", party leaders alleged that anti-social elements have been mobilised from the neighbouring states by the BJP in Nandigram to unleash violence. The EC can't shun responsibility as it is in charge of the law-and-order situation in poll-bound West Bengal, it said.

TMC takes a jibe at PM Modi & Amit Shah

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah "lacked the courtesy" to enquire about the health condition of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had sustained injuries due to an alleged attack in Nandigram during her poll campaign. Speaking further, the TMC leader said that it would have taken a few minutes for the two BJP leaders to call up and asked about the CM's wellbeing. "None of them made an effort, " he added.

Mamata allegedly attacked

On Wednesday, hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly left her on-ground campaign claiming that she was attacked and sustained a leg injury. CM Mamata Banerjee has alleged that she was attacked by 4-5 people while she was returning after performing puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram, adding that no security official was present when she was attacked. She alleged that 4-5 people pushed her into her car and closed the door on her foot, leading to her injury. Doctors stated that the CM has suffered severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in the right shoulder, forearm and neck and is currently being monitored at Kolkata's SSKM institute.

Issuing the first statement after her attack, Mamata Banerjee said, "I have injuries on my chest, ankle, shoulder and neck. I appeal to everyone to not do anything due to which people will have to suffer. The doctors are taking care and I will be able to return to work within 2-3 days as I don't want to spoil my scheduled meeting. Even if I will have to move around in a wheelchair, I will not let my meeting be hampered with this."