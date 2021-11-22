TMC MPs Reach Delhi, Seek Appointment To Meet Amit Shah Over Tripura Violence

While a delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs have reached the national capital on Monday, they are presently seeking an appointment with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for discussing the recent violent attacks in Tripura. Alleging police brutality towards Trinamool Congress workers and attacks on the party workers by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a total of 16 MPs are also likely to sit on dharna from Monday morning.

Speaking on the same, TMC leader Derek O'Brien took to Twitter seeking an appointment for a meeting with the Home Minister. Pointing out the brutal attacks on TMC workers and media personnel in Tripura, he tweeted:

Mr @AmitShah Home Minister, Sir.



Brutal attacks on @AITCofficial

Even members of media clobbered in Tripura. Unprecedented attacks. Arrests on trumped-up charges.



16 Trinamool MPs have reached Delhi. Sir, please do give us an appointment this morning. Patiently waiting. https://t.co/WaJexNqMWF — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) November 22, 2021

Earlier on Sunday, after a series of attacks on TMC workers including party's youth wing president Saayoni Ghosh and at the residence of the party's steering committee state head Subal Bhowmik, a ruckus broke out in the state further leading to accusations against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of attacking and harassing TMC workers and leaders.

'We will protest against the brutality towards TMC workers': TMC MPs

Meanwhile, TMC MP Dola Sen while interacting with Republic TV said that TMC has been seeking an appointment from the Home Minister since Sunday afternoon. Adding to it, she said, "Hopefully, by today morning, he will give us the appointment, or else we will continue protesting." Pointing out the Supreme Court's verdict on the right of political parties to campaign, she alleged that the TMC leaders have been tortured and harassed in Tripura.

Another TMC MP Sushmita Dev also spoke to Republic and condemned the brutal violent incidents in Tripura. She accused the BJP workers of creating a ruckus in Tripura further attacking TMC workers, leaders, vandalising vehicles, followed by false cases against TMC leaders. Dev also refuted the BJP's allegations of TMC creating violence in the state and said, "They should submit the evidence and further make such statements against us as the videos clearly show the truth."

"There is a total breakdown of law and order in the state and no security for the opposition parties", she added. Further seeking the intervention of the Supreme Court in the matter, the TMC MP alleged the ruling BJP of controlling the law and order system in the state.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@AITC