TMC MPs Stage Protest In Delhi Over Arrest Of Party's Youth-wing Leader In Tripura

Trinamool Congress MPs are staging a dharna outside the Ministry of Home Affairs to protest against the recent arrest of its party’s Youth Wing president Saayoni Ghosh in Tripura. The MP’s chanted slogans against Amit Shah and the BJP and said that “gundagardi” will not be tolerated by the people of Tripura. The protesting MPs claimed that they have been trying to secure an appointment for a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, however, they have not been given the chance to speak to him yet. The MPs are planning to protest till they are allowed to speak to Amit Shah.

The BJP and the Trinamool Congress locked horns in Tripura after the youth wing president of the Mamata Banerjee-led party was arrested on Sunday. She was accused of disturbing a ruling party meeting held at a hotel. The TMC immediately raised the issue and accused the BJP of trying to intimidate the party workers by un-lawful arrests, just like they did in Gujarat. The TMC said on Sunday that a host of high-level party MPs will visit the capital to raise the issue. Saayoni Ghosh was questioned by the Tripura Police and later was arrested. As per the news agency ANI, She was arrested because she was allegedly trying to mow down BJP workers.

TMC and BJP face-off in Tripura

The Tripura Police detained Saayoni Ghosh on Sunday after a complaint by a BJP worker that she was causing a disturbance while the meeting of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was being held. The Police detained her for questioning and was under custody for more than 24 hours. She was visited by TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee after she was already questioned. TMC leaders claimed that the BJP workers had been physically hurting the TMC workers outside the East Agartala Women's police station on Sunday.