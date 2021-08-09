TMC MPs Stage Protest Outside Parliament After Alleged Attack On Workers In Tripura

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises on Monday, August 9, against the alleged attack on their party workers in Tripura. TMC MP Saugata Roy launched a frontal attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday for allegedly attacking his party workers in Tripura, saying "their desperate deed cannot be forgiven."

TMC stages protest in Delhi

Saugata Roy stated, "I condemn the action of the BJP. Their desperate deed cannot be forgiven. They cannot stop Trinamool Congress by attacking our young workers. I will win the forthcoming elections in Tripura. We will see if the issue can be raised in Parliament."

The vehicles carrying senior Trinamool Congress leaders, including national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, were allegedly attacked by BJP workers twice on Sunday, August 8, after reaching the Tripura capital and camping at the Khowai police station for nearly eight hours to 12 arrested party workers released from police detention.

All the 12 party employees and leaders were granted bail on a Rs 50,000 bond in a Khowai court. Banerjee returned to Kolkata late Sunday with 19 people, including the three injured leaders, for their treatment.

TMC workers were allegedly attacked by Bhartiya Janata Party workers

Several TMC workers were allegedly attacked by BJP workers in Tripura on Saturday, according to the TMC. The TMC employees mounted a protest to show their displeasure with the situation. TMC workers who were demonstrating were eventually detained. TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, who arrived in Agartala earlier in the day, stated that democracy in Tripura is being suffocated and that his party will not give the BJP a single inch in the state.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb did not respond directly. But in a series of tweets, he alleged "Some parties who are trying to be active in Tripura lag the state in development indexes." In another tweet, he noted, "Some are conspiring to halt development in Tripura to give shape to their political interests. But alert people in Tripura will never allow this to succeed."

Picture Credit: PTI