TMC Names Arpita Ghosh As Party's Bengal General Secretary After She Steps Down As RS MP

The ruling Trinamul Congress in West Bengal on Friday appointed former party Member of Parliament (MP) Arpita Ghosh as the outfits state General Secretary, just two days after she resigned from the post of a Rajya Sabha MP.

TMC state unit President, Subrata Bakshi announced the development in a letter to Ghosh on Friday. "As desired by the West Bengal Trinamul Congress Committee, I would like to inform you that you have been nominated as the General Secretary of West Bengal Trinamul Congress Committee with immediate effect. I trust and hope you will work sincerely for the betterment of the organisation," the TMC letter stated.

Ghosh steps down as Rajya Sabha MP

The TMC leader, Arpita Ghosh had stepped down from her post as a Rajya Sabha MP on Wednesday evening. She had on Thursday stated that she took the decision after considering with the party's top brass and that she was not forced by the camp to resign as claimed by some sections.

Ghosh, a theatre artist-turned politician, who was earlier a Lok Sabha member, stated there are differences between being an MP of the Upper House of the Parliament and that of the Lower House. She also said that she wanted to quit the Rajya Sabha for she wanted to dedicate more time to theatre.

I would concentrate more on organisational affairs now: Arpita Ghosh

"When I was elected to the Rajya Sabha, the COVID pandemic started and I didn't get much of a chance to deliver as an MP. I think I would concentrate more on organisational affairs now, and devote more time to my passion, theatre, if I stay here (West Bengal)," Ghosh said.

Ghosh's resignation was accepted by Chairman of the Upper House and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday. Ghosh was elected to the Upper House of the parliament in March 2020 following her defeat from the Balurghat constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Ghosh had earlier won the 2014 Indian General Elections being an All India Trinamul Congress Candidate. A theatre director, actor and playwright turned politician, Ghosh had graduated with a B.Sc. from the renowned Scottish Church College under the University of Calcutta. Ghosh had begun her career in the theatre in 1998 at the age of 31. She acted and directed throughout the early 2000s.

Inputs: PTI

Image: @ARPITAGHOSHMP-TWITTER/PTI