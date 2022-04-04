TMC Neta & Ex-Haryana Congress Chief Ashok Tanwar To Join AAP Today As Party Eyes Inroads

In a big boost for AAP in Haryana, TMC leader and former state Congress president Ashok Tanwar is set to join AAP in the national capital on Monday. A former NSUI chief, Tanwar was elected to the Lok Sabha on a Congress ticket from Sirsa in the 2009 General Election by a margin of 35,499 votes. Considered a close confidante of Rahul Gandhi, he was appointed as the president of the Haryana Congress unit in February 2014. However, he quit Congress in October 2019 after alleging corruption in the ticket distribution for the Haryana Assembly polls.

On November 23, 2021, he joined TMC in the presence of party chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Addressing the media back then, Banerjee had said, "I want to go to Haryana. Haryana is close to my house, it is not that far away. Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab are one. As soon as Ashok Ji invites me, I will visit (Haryana) quickly. I want to thank all of you for taking this decision to defeat BJP". In 2019, BJP formed the government despite being short of a majority by forging an alliance with JJP that bagged 10 seats.

AAP's focus on Haryana

On March 14, 15 former MLAs and social activists from different parties in Haryana joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in the presence of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, Rajya Sabha MPs Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta. The new entrants included ex-BJP MLA Umesh Agarwal, ex-BJP Minister Balbir Singh Saini, former Congress Minister Bijendra Singh Billu, and ex-MLA Ravinder Machhrouli, former BSP leader Javed Ahmad and ex-Congress leader Jagat Singh. Speaking on the occasion, Jain contended that AAP will get a better mandate than even Delhi and Punjab in the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls.