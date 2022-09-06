TMC Netas Continue To Face Heat In Post-poll Violence Case; CBI Summons MLA Paresh Paul

The West Bengal post-poll violence continues to haunt TMC as its MLA Paresh Paul was summoned by the CBI in connection with BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar's murder. The latter was killed by purported TMC workers in the Narkeldanga area of the state after Paul- the local TMC candidate won the Assembly election on May 2. While the case was registered at the Narkeldanga Police Station, the CBI took over the probe on the directives of the Calcutta High Court. Paul, who has been winning from Beleghata since 2011, arrived at the CBI office in the CGO complex office, Kolkata on Tuesday.

Earlier on June 4, the central agency interrogated two TMC MLAs- Abhijit Sinha and Sekh Sahonawez in connection with the post-poll violence at its Durgapur camp office. Both these legislators are considered close to TMC's Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal. In their interrogation sessions which lasted for over one and a half hours, they were reportedly asked about their activities on the dates when incidents of violence were reported.

West Bengal post-poll violence

BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC and ISF were up in arms over the violence which claimed at least 16 lives after the declaration of Assembly poll results in West Bengal in 2021. Incidentally, a petitioner moved the Calcutta High Court over the post-poll violence in the state. At the outset, the 5-judge bench comprising the then Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen, and Subrata Talukdar directed the NHRC chairperson to form a committee to examine all complaints pertaining to the violence.

In its report submitted on July 12, the NHRC committee opined that the situation in the state is a manifestation of the 'Law of Ruler' instead of the 'Rule of Law'. Ruling that TMC's allegations of bias against the NHRC panel don't hold merit, the Calcutta HC agreed to order a CBI probe in cases of murder and crimes against women on August 19, 2021. It also entrusted all other cases referred by the NHRC to an SIT comprising IPS officers Suman Bala Sahoo, Soumen Mitra and Ranbir Kumar. In April this year, the HC granted police protection to 303 alleged victims of the post-poll violence.