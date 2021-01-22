'TMC Not Interested In Working For People': Expelled Leader Baishali Dalmiya Slams Mamata

While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate, expelled Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Baishali Dalmiya came down heavily on the TMC, sharing how there were certain 'termites' within the party that were causing its down-fall in West Bengal. Revealing that she was 'unable to work' for the people of her constituency and her state, Dalmiya shared that the 'termites' were responsible for all the illegal activities and corruption in Bengal and the Trinamool had shown that it wanted to keep them, instead of a leader like her who wanted to work for the people.

"I am here to serve the common people from my area and in Bengal. But I am not able to do the work, I have already taken few names who I have termed as termites. These people are not allowing me to work with the party or the people. They are trying to malign the party. These are the people who are taking cut-money from different projects. These people are into illegal activities which is why I spoke against them. I wanted these termites to be removed from the party. Instead of removing these termites, they want to keep the termites with them, they don't want a loyal person like me nor do they want leaders who are with the people," said Baishali Dalmiya.

On possibilities of joining the BJP ahead of the state polls, she said, "I have never thought about it since I was always with the Trinamool. I am here to work for the people."

Baishali Dalmiya expelled

Two weeks after Bally MLA Baishali exposed the rot within TMC in an interview with Republic TV, it expelled her from the party for "anti-party activities" on Friday. Her expulsion assumes significance as many TMC leaders including heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, Arindam Bhattacharya, and other MLAs have expressed disenchantment with the party and jumped ship to BJP in the lead-up to the West Bengal Assembly polls.

In the aftermath of Laxmi Ratan Shukla's resignation from the WB Council of Ministers, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV on January 6, Dalmiya claimed that some elements wanted to finish TMC from within.

Baishali Dalmiya opined, "There are back biters, backstabbers and silent killers who are trying to finish the party from within. I want to pinpoint and remove such people. I was stunned yesterday that former cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla had to leave despite working for the party. While I am observing that many people are leaving the party in the last few days, I know Laxmi for many years. We have worked together. If people continue to leave like this, it will be a huge problem ahead of the 2021 election. Leaders are unhappy because of two-four persons."

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls in April-May 2021.

