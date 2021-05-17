TMC Party Workers Resort To Violence Outside CBI Office In Kolkata; Attempt To Breach Gate

After three top Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders were arrested in the Narada sting case on Monday, party workers have resorted to violence as they tried to breach the CBI office in Kolkata. The party workers were initially protesting the arrest of the senior leaders - Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra and Subrata Mukherjee. In addition, TMC workers also allegedly threw stones and water bottles at the Central forces personnel present at the CBI office in Nizam Palace. Visuals showed TMC supporters creating a ruckus outside the CBI office.

#WATCH | Security forces carried out baton charges against TMC protesters outside the CBI office in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/yfdWmYLmB4 — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

'Arrests are illegal': West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee

Meanwhile, West Bengal Assembly Speaker and TMC leader Biman Banerjee hit out and stated that sanctions by the assembly speaker are necessary. In addition, he also stated that the matter was heard in Kolkata High Court and that it had asked if the speaker had sanctioned it. However, he stated that the CBI had no communication with him on the matter.

"How can they bypass the speaker and communicate directly with the governor? The governor did not bother to check with the speaker. The speaker's position is valid and the governor should not have sanctioned this," said Biman Banerjee.

"All this is illegal. What we want is rule of law to be adhered to. Is this rule of law? They have violated the rules inspite of being in the administration. Those who are a part of the administration should follow the rules." Banerjee added

Even so, the West Bengal Assembly Speaker stated that he will not challenge the arrests of Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra and Subrata Mukherjee for now. However, he stated that he condemned and opposed the way how CBI obtained the consent to arrest the three leaders.

Firhad Hakim had claimed that he had been arrested without prior notice after being called in for questioning. Additionally, Senior TMC MLA Madan Mitra, minister Subrata Mukherjee and ex-TMC leader Sovhan Chatterjee too were brought by to the CBI office along with Hakim. The arrests were sanctioned by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar in the Narada sting tapes case. TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had reached the CBI office with the TMC workers demanding the release of her party leaders.