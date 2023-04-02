TMC Plays Down Attack On BJP Yatra, Says It Was 'pre-planned By Dilip Ghosh'

West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja has levelled serious allegations on the BJP saying that violence and arson takes place whenever BJP organises any rally. The minister's remark has come up amid fresh violence reported from Bengal's Hooghly district, during the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shobha Yatra on Sunday evening.

Talking to news agency ANI, Panja said, "Violence and arson take place whenever BJP organises any rally. Today also the same thing happened during the BJP rally which was headed by Dilip Ghosh. This has become their tradition."

BJP alleges party's shobha yatra was attacked

Kolkata | Violence and arson take place whenever BJP organises any rally. Today also the same thing happened during the BJP rally which was headed by Dilip Ghosh. This has become their tradition. This whole incident was pre-planned by Dilip Ghosh. Our party completely condemns… pic.twitter.com/MFumoPEyWX — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

Accusing BJP parliamentarian Ghosh, the Bengal minister said, "This whole incident was pre-planned by Dilip Ghosh and our party completely condemns this act of the BJP."

She even added that communal riots have increased under the BJP regime.

Violence in Hooghly

Earlier, fresh violence had reportedly erupted in Bengal's Hooghly district during the BJP's Ram Navami Shobha Yatra on Sunday. It was alleged by the BJP that stones were pelted on them during their Shobha Yatra. Dilip Ghosh had claimed that his convoy was attacked by miscreants with an aim to create ruckus and disturb peace and harmony.

BJP MLA Biman Ghosh got injured during the incident. After the violence surfaced, the police teams rushed to the spot and took command of the law and order situation.

The latest incident took place a few days after the Ram Navami clashes, which had broken out in Howrah district of the state. Several persons were injured, shops were ransacked and vehicles were broken during the violence.

After the violence report from Howrah, both the BJP and Trinamool Congress Party started a blame-game over each other. Both the parties made serious allegations against each and shared several videos in support of their claims.