TMC Plays Down Mithun Chakraborty's BJP Entry; Says 'no Credibility Or Influence'

After veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP during PM Modi's mega rally at the Brigade Ground, the Trinamool Congress hit out at the actor claiming that he had 'no credibility, respect or influence'. Calling him a star of yesteryears, TMC MP Saugata Roy cited Chakraborty's political switches from CPI(M) to TMC to the BJP, alleging that the saffron party had threatened him with cases through the Enforcement Directorate.

"Mithun Chakraborty is not a star of today. He is a star of yesteryears. He has changed parties four times. He was originally a Naxalite, then went to CPM, then he joined TMC and was made a Rajya Sabha MP. BJP threatened him with cases by ED and he left Rajya Sabha and now he has joined BJP. He has no credibility, no respect, and no influence among the people," said Saugata Roy.

Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP

Earlier in the day, Mithun Chakraborty openly accepted his tumultuous political history and his brief stint with the Naxal movement as a young boy, saying that it had been his long-standing dream to work for the upliftment of the poor people and Bengal. "I had always dreamt that I will achieve something in life, but never thought that being a person who was born in a very small place would one day share the stage with the Prime Minister of the biggest democracy of the world,"he said.

Stating that if someone dreams with true compassion and a pure heart then the dreams always come true, Mithun Chakraborty said, "I am the biggest example that dreams do come true. Keep your trust in me, I will never back off from my own words."

#WATCH | I am a pure cobra. You will be finished in one bite. Now, remember the new slogan -- Ek chhobole chhobi (One bite and you will become a photo): Actor Mithun Chakraborty after joining BJP in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/19juRQCEbA — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

Further bolstering BJP's presence in West Bengal, Prime Minister Modi addressed a mega rally in the poll-bound state at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata earlier in the day. His Sunday rally marks the end of the saffron party's highly-successful "Parivartan Yatra", which was helmed by several central leaders, drawing in massive crowds.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

