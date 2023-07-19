TMC Proposes Mamata Banerjee As PM Candidate Following Opposition Infighting

In the aftermath of a significant Opposition meeting held in Bengaluru, wherein 26 political parties strategised to form a united front against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has thrown its hat in the ring and pitched West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a Prime Ministerial candidate.

The TMC MP from Birbhum interacted with the media on Tuesday and responded to reports suggesting that Congress is not vying for the Prime Ministerial position. In her statement, the TMC leader expressed, "Then we would like Mamata Banerjee to be." This move by the TMC has further fueled the dynamics of the Opposition's efforts to present an alternative to the ruling party.

Interestingly, during the Bengaluru meeting on July 18, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasised that the gathering aimed to safeguard India's democratic principles, Constitution, secularism, and social justice, rather than being focused on attaining power or the post of Prime Minister.

Notably, many leaders in Congress have already been vouching for Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as PM candidates. But now with TMC's aspiration, there are several implications for the united Opposition and the dynamics of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Possible implications:

Potential rift within the Opposition: The TMC's move to nominate Mamata Banerjee as a Prime Ministerial candidate could result in disagreements and tensions among the United Opposition. This could prompt supporters from other parties to advocate for their respective leaders, leading to a situation where multiple parties have different preferences for the PM candidate. As a consequence, reaching a consensus on the Prime Ministerial candidate might become challenging, potentially causing internal divisions that could undermine the Opposition's united front against the ruling BJP

Leadership struggle: The TMC's move could intensify the existing leadership struggle within the Opposition. While Congress have leaders like Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Mamata's name being thrown into the mix may trigger a contest for the top leadership position, potentially creating internal rivalries and power struggles.

Impact on pre-poll alliances: The TMC's decision to propose CM Mamata for the PM post might influence other regional parties in the Opposition bloc. Some parties may align themselves more closely with the TMC, while others may become hesitant due to their preference for other leaders. This could impact pre-poll alliances and the overall unity of the Opposition in the run-up to the elections.

Voter perception: The PM candidate plays a crucial role in influencing voter perception and the election narrative. The TMC's nomination of Mamata Banerjee as a contender for the top position could create mixed reactions among voters. While it may garner support from her strong voter base in West Bengal, it might not resonate as strongly in other states where other leaders have a significant following.

Credit war: Who gave 'I.N.D.I.A' name-- Rahul or Mamata?

Apart from the Prime Ministerial aspirations, the Opposition's recent meeting also witnessed a heated credit war over the renaming of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or 'I.N.D.I.A.' The meeting, attended by 26 opposition party leaders, aimed to challenge the BJP's dominance in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While the Congress initially credited Rahul Gandhi, the former party president, for proposing the name 'I.N.D.I.A.,' it was clarified that the idea came through collective efforts. "It was a collective effort. I don't think we are taking any credit for this but yes, the idea came from Rahul Gandhi," said Shrinate.

Similarly, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar supported Congress's claim, asserting that Rahul Gandhi indeed suggested the name during the Bengaluru meeting. "In the meeting with opposition parties in Bangalore, Rahul Gandhi proposed to name this alliance as I.N.D.I.A. His creativity was greatly appreciated, all the parties approved it and decided to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections under the name I.N.D.I.A," NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Jitendra Awhad tweeted.

However, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a political party from Tamil Nadu and a participant in the alliance, refuted these claims. According to VCK's leader, Thol. Thirumavalavan, the name 'INDIA' was proposed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and after extensive discussions, the alliance unanimously decided to be called the 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.'