TMC Protests Against Centre On Unemployment; Protestors Don PM Modi Masks

Trinamool Congress staged a protest against the Centre over unemployment in Kolkata on August 1, Sunday. The TMC MLA Madan Mitra attacked the Central Government for not fulfilling its promises of giving Rs 15 lakh each to people and providing 4 crore jobs to the youth. He also slammed Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who on Saturday, had announced to quit politics. The TMC leader commented on Supriyo's exit saying that he can sell tea in front of the BJP party office as he has no work now.

Madan Mitra uploaded a video to his Instagram where he can be seen pouring tea into a cup and handing it to people. The protestors in the background were wearing a face mask with a print of PM Modi, as a representative for the Centre. Earlier this month, Supriyo had resigned as minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He had joined the BJP in 2014 and has been elected twice from Asansol. He was a part of the union council of ministers in the previous BJP-led government. He lost in the West Bengal assembly polls held earlier this year.

On July 29, TMC MLA Madan Mitra was seen protesting against the Pegasus project. The Party workers in Kolkata took out a procession with a horse. The MLA walked in the march with a blindfold on. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had stated that the West Bengal government had set up a two-member inquiry commission to probe the Pegasus spyware row. The two-member inquiry commission comprises of retired Supreme Court judge MB Lokur and former Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya. CM Mamata Banerjee had also appealed to the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognizance of the alleged snooping via the Pegasus project. As per reports, Mitra also made a statement saying that a lot of political parties have realised that Mamata Banerjee is the best person to lead the fight against PM Modi, and spoke about Twitter users posting ‘Ab Ki Baar Didi Sarkar’, in favour of Banerjee.

