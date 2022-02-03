TMC Protests Over Missing Bose Hologram At India Gate; 'Don't Blackout Netaji'

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday protested beneath the historic canopy at India Gate questioning why Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was 'kept in dark'. The 28-feet tall 3D 'hologram' which is projected underneath the canopy, till the granite statue replaces it, was missing on February 3.

Over the last few days, the hologram projection is being switched off due to high-speed wind observed in the national capital. Government officials had last switched off the projection on January 28-29 due to the same reasons. The wind had reportedly knocked down the equipment projecting the hologram in the canopy, which was fixed, however, the next day the stand toppled off once again due to the wind speed.

After the hologram was switched off again today (likely to protect it from high-speed winds), TMC MPs reached the spot to stage a protest with posters reading 'Don't Blackout Netaji', 'Let there be Light' and 'Why has Netaji been kept in the Dark'?

About Netaji's 3D 'hologram' statue

On January 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the iconic 'hologram' statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, calling it a historic day for India. Recalling Netaji's vision for India, PM Modi stated that the citizens had the goal of building a 'new India' before the hundredth year of independence. The hologram statue was inaugurated against the backdrop of the immortal Indian National Army (INA) or Azad Hind Fauj's marching song 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Jaa'.

He remarked, "Netaji had faith in the country, because of his feelings, I can say that there is no power in the world that can stop India from reaching this goal."

The Bose 'hologram' statue is powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector, which will display a 3D image of Netaji - 28 feet in height and 6 feet in width. An invisible, high gain, 90% transparent holographic screen has been erected in a way that is not visible to visitors. Till the time the grand statue is constructed, the 28-feet tall 3D 'hologram' will be displayed there. The 25-feet high granite statue would be installed at the canopy adjoining India Gate where till 1968 a figure of Imperial Monarch King George V had once stood.