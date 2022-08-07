TMC Pulls Up Sisir Adhikari For Voting In Vice-Presidential Election; Sends Letter To MP

A day after NDA's candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar won the Vice-Presidential Elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on August 7 pulled up one of its MPs, Sisir Adhikari, for voting in the polls, even as the TMC had abstained from participating in the elections. Notably, Sisir Adhikari is the father of West Bengal leader of the opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Both Sisir Adhikari and his son Dibyendu Adhikari went against their party line on August 6 to cast their votes for the Vice-Presidential elections. TMC leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay had officially communicated the party's stand in a letter dated August 4 to all party MPs, asking them to refrain from voting in the August 6 polls. However, both Sisir and Dibyendu were seen entering Room No. 63 of the Parliament to cast their votes for electing Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's successor.

On August 7, Sudip Bandyopadhyay wrote to Sisir Adhikari, noting his vote cast for the Vice-President elections despite having informed party members to abstain from voting for the Vice-Presidential election as decided and announced by the party.

Adhikaris vs TMC

Even as both Sisir Adhikari and Dibyendu Adhikari are officially TMC MPs, they have had conflicts with their own party ever since Suvendu Adhikari, Sisir's elder son, joined the BJP before the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections. Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Nandigram seat, later became the Leader of Opposition. While Sisir and Dibyendu have not joined the BJP so far, they have been close to the saffron party since Suvendu's elevation. During the Presidential election, Sisir Adhikari came to Delhi to cast his vote.

National Democratic Alliance candidate Dhankhar won with a huge vote share of 74.36 per cent, the highest in the last six vice presidential elections, with 528 votes against joint Opposition pick Margaret Alva's 182 votes.

