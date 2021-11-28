TMC Raises 10 Points Including Pegasus, MSP At All-party Meeting Ahead Of Winter Session

Gearing up for a stormy Winter session in Parliament, TMC MPs Sudip Bandopadhyay and Derek O'Brien raised ten points at the all-party meeting on Sunday. As per sources, the MPs raised - unemployment, fuel price rise, MSP law, weakened federal structure, disinvestment of PSUs, BSF jurisdiction, Pegasus, COVID, Women's reservation and bulldozing bills. The all-party meeting was called ahead of the Parliament session which will last from November 29 to December 23.

TMC raises 10 points in all-party meeting

PM Modi was scheduled to chair an all-party meeting on Sunday, to discuss the agenda for the upcoming winter session at the Parliament and other important businesses. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi also held a meeting with floor leaders of political parties in the Parliament. Meanwhile, Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, has also called a meeting of the floor leaders this evening.

Additionally, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will chair a meeting with the floor leaders of parties on Monday, before the Parliament session begins. The meeting is likely to be held along with the business advisory committee of the Lower House. Birla had said that he would sit with the opposition and the ruling side to build a consensus for the smooth functioning of the Parliament.

BJP's parliamentary executive committee held a separate meeting at Parliament Annexe after the after the all-party meeting. On the other hand, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of all the Opposition parties on Monday to create consensus over the issues to be raised in the Parliament. Bith Congress and BJP have issued a three-line whip to its MPs asking them to be present in both the Houses of the Parliament on November 29.

26 Bills to be tabled

Centre plans to table 26 bills in the upcoming Winter session in Parliament. The bill to repeal three farm laws will be taken up on priority and will be tabled on the first day of the session. The bill was cleared by the union cabinet earlier this week. The government's agenda also includes the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021.

