TMC Refutes BJP's Claims Of Party Goons Attacking Karyakarta's Mother; Says 'family Fight'

Refuting BJP's allegations of TMC goons attacking an 85-year-old karyakarta's mother, Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Dastidar on Monday, claimed that the victim was injured due to a family fight. Tweeting the victim's grandson's statement, TMC claimed that it has nothing to do with this incident and condemned BJP for making such false allegations. Three TMC goons allegedly entered a BJP karyakarta's home and beat up his mother on Saturday, as claimed by BJP. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

TMC refutes BJP allegations

"This is a family matter and the fighting happened among family members. There is no connection to either BJP or Trinamool to this. My grandmother has been bedridden for three years," said a man allegedly the victim's grandmother.

BJP alleges TMC goons attacked karyakarta's mother; BJP & CPI(M) slam Mamata govt

BJP leaders slam Mamata

TMC-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari tweeted that 'Even our Mothers are not safe in this State!', while BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta said that to 'restore sanity and decorum in public life, the state needs a new political order'. Similarly, Amit Malviya claimed the victim's crime was 'she was the mother of a BJP karyakarta'. Slamming TMC, CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim tweeted 'shameless cannot be shamed'. On Monday, Suvendu Adhikari has visited the victim's home and has arranged for treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata.

মায়ের সুরক্ষা, মায়ের সম্মান সবার আগে। তাদের সুরক্ষা ও সম্মান নিশ্চিত করা আমাদের নৈতিক কর্তব্য। নিমতায় তৃণমূল দুষ্কৃতীদের হাতে আক্রান্ত বিজেপি কর্মীর মায়ের সঙ্গে দেখা করতে পৌঁছে গেছিলাম তাদের বাড়িতে।



Today, met Gopal Majumdar's Mother. She was brutally attacked by TMC goons. pic.twitter.com/Bi0ehWupH4 — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) March 1, 2021

BJP karyakarta's mother attacked

On Saturday, BJP worker Gopal Majumdar alleged that three TMC workers entered his house and attacked his mother in Nimta, North Dumdum. An FIR has been registered. Visuals of the victim show her face swollen and purple bruises all over her face. Majumdar - who has also been injured - has alleged that thugs yelled at him for being with BJP and beat me.

Talking to ANI, the victim said, "They hit me on my head and neck and punched me. They hit me on my face too. I'm scared, they asked me not to tell anyone about it. My whole body is in pain."

BJP's Bengal push

The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. The BJP had already politically divided Bengal into five parts - North Bengal, Rath Bang (South Western District), Nabadwip, Medinipur and Kolkata, handpicking Shivprakash, Sunil Deodhar, Dushyant Gautam, Bhikubhai Dalsania, Ravindra Raju, Vinod Sonkar, Harish Dwivedi to ta work on booth levels in these regions. With over 65,000 booth committees and 14,000 Shakti Kendra constituted, the BJP has appointed five veterans as central observers - with the final call to be taken by Amit Shah. With BJP chief JP Nadda, Amit Shah, PM Modi holding regular public meetings, roadshows in Bengal, the saffron party has also seen an inrush of disgruntled TMC leaders like - Suvendu Adhikari and his tw brothers, Rajib Banerjee, Vaishali Dalmiya and many others.