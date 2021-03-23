TMC Releases Mario-inspired Video Of Mamata Banerjee Highlighting Her Achievements As CM

Now that the first phase of assembly elections in West Bengal is just four days away, the Trinamool Congress has come up with yet another fancy strategy to bring to the attention of the people the many developmental activities undertaken and completed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

This fancy strategy comes in the form of an animated video inspired by the Super Mario series and covers the journey of Banerjee as the Chief Minister of the State. The animated video showcases Banerjee realizing her promises one after the other, starting from boosting education by establishing new schools to improving the condition of health infrastructure by building hospitals, all while facing and knocking down the animated characters of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

TMC took to its official Twitter handle and shared the animated video, along with a witty caption that read, "Who is pointing in the direction of development in Bengal? Mamata Banerjee, who else? Who is protecting the culture and rich heritage of Bengal? Mamata Banerjee, who else? So, who do you think will win the elections? Mamata Banerjee, who else?"

The Mario-politician video trend

This is not the first time that such a video has been uploaded. Back in 2018, a Twitter user had uploaded a video of Minister of Textile and Women & Child Development Smriti Irani on the same theme, wherein she can be seen striving and achieving things in her area, starting from the rebate on state levies to brand partnering with the government.

"Performing to Transform! The Journey of Hon'ble @smritiirani ma'am till date in Super Mario version, explaining her visionary steps taken in a smart way," he wrote.

A similar video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was shared by the AAP in 2020, wherein his journey of the last 7 years was covered. Some of the highlights of the video were the establishment of Mohalla clinics, improvement of education and health facilities among others.

The video was uploaded right before the assembly elections in Delhi, and needless to say, Arvind Kejriwal and his party came off with flying colours. It would be interesting to see how well that works for Banerjee and TMC.