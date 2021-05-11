TMC Replies As Nadda Shames Congress' COVID Response In Note To Sonia Gandhi; Asks Counter

After Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda wrote a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, accusing her and her party of weakening the fight against COVID-19, the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday came forward, and in a bid do to slam the Central government, asked Nadda why he was not writing to PM Modi and urging him to strengthen the fight against COVID-19.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra wrote, "JP Nadda writes to Sonia Gandhi, urging to not weaken country’s fight against Covid. Why doesn’t he just write to PM urging to strengthen the fight against Covid?" She, in the tweet, also used the hashtag- #Giveitupguys.

JP Nadda writes Sonia Gandhi

In a letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, BJP chief JP Nadda accused her party of weakening the fight against COVID-19. Maintaining that PM Modi is working closely with all CMs to defeat the novel coronavirus, he elaborated on the Centre's efforts, "Priority areas are augmenting medical capacities and ensuring adequate facilities to those suffering. Efforts are underway to ensure all parts are equipped with adequate medicines and other materials required to combat COVID-19".

He claimed that the top echelons of the Congress party including Chief Ministers were misleading people, creating false panic and contradicting their previous stances based on political consideration. Nadda stressed, "While there are certainly a few members of your party who (like several other selfless citizens) are doing commendable work in helping people, their hard work gets eclipsed by the consistent negativity spread by the more senior members of the party". Citing the initial apprehensions of Congress leaders regarding COVAXIN, the BJP president alleged that this led to vaccine hesitancy.

Countering Congress Working Committee's charge that the Centre had abdicated its responsibility on inoculation, he recalled topmost leaders of the Sonia Gandhi-led party had themselves pushed for "decentralization of vaccination". Maintaining that the Centre continues to provide 50% of the total vaccines free of cost, he challenged the Congress governments in various states to provide vaccines for free. Moreover, he lamented that ventilators sent through the PM CARES fund were lying unused in some states.

COVID tally in India

The attacks and counter-attacks come at a time India is reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases. Since April 15, India has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On April 4, the country recorded over 1 lakh cases, which doubled in a span of ten days and has been seeing a rise ever since, with now, over 3-lakh to 4-lakh cases being reported every day.

Reporting a slight dip on Tuesday, the country registered 3,29,942 new infections and 3,876 fatalities, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,29,92,517 and the death toll to 2,49,992, and with this, the fatality rate has come down to 1.09 percent while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 82.75 percent. The active cases have increased to 37,15,221 comprising 16.16 percent of the total infections.

