TMC Requests Election Commission For Early By-polls; Says 'hopeful Of Positive Outcome'

After meeting the Election Commission, the delegation comprising six Members of Parliament on Thursday asserted that it has put a request for early by-polls. Addressing the media, the members pointed out that as many as seven constituency seats had been vacant in the state for the past six months, and requested for their early filling by conducting by-polls within a span of six months.

"We have put forth our points. They have all been heard very patiently by the Commission, and we are hopeful that something positive will come out of this fruitful discussion," the delegation said. It added," We will abide by whatever is decided by the Commission. They are presently accessing the situation."

It is pertinent to mention here that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who lost the election from Nandigram, will have to get elected as an MLA by November 5 to continue as the Chief Minister of the state. Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, TMC MLA from Bhabanipur constituency in Kolkata, vacated the seat for Banerjee to contest from there, win, and retain her post but without the by-polls being conducted at an earlier date, all of this seems impossible. If these points are looked at, the reason behind TMC's urge for early by-polls seems quite evident.

Besides Bhabanipur, Dinhata, Santipur, Samserganj, Khardah, and Jangipur Assembly seats of Bengal are also vacant due to the death of candidates and resignations.

Mamata Banerjee moves Calcutta HC challenging her loss in Nandigram

Mamata Banerjee moved Calcutta High Court on June 17 to challenge her loss to Suvendu Adhikari who is now the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly after defeating Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram. Suvendu Adhikari had defeated Mamata Banerjee by a margin of 1737 votes. The Chief Minister has accused Adhikari of committing corrupt practices as envisaged under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The Calcutta High Court had last week imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on CM Mamata Banerjee, who had appealed to remove Justice Kaushik Chanda from hearing her case. Banerjee's counsel sought transfer of the case from Justice Kaushik Chanda's bench citing bias as they claimed that Justice Chanda was often seen with BJP leaders. Following the petition, Justice Kaushik Chanda recused himself while also imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the petitioner. On the other hand, Suvendu Adhikari has moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking the transfer of the Nandigram election case from Calcutta HC to any other high court.