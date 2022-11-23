TMC Rubbishes 'Khela In West Bengal' Prediction; Foresees Exodus From BJP By December

TMC on Tuesday hit back at BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul's prediction that the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal won't last for a long time. While refraining from divulging the strategy in this regard, she claimed that nearly 30 TMC MLAs are in touch with BJP. Speaking to the media, TMC MLA Madan Mitra rubbished this possibility citing that Banerjee is the key challenger to PM Modi. Escalating his attack on BJP, he also stressed that many legislators of the saffron party will jump ship to TMC by December.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul claimed, "There will be a 'khela' in West Bengal in December. More than 30 TMC MLAs are in contact with our party. They know that their government will not continue for long after December. Their existence is at stake."

TMC's Madan Mitra retorted, "Whatever Agnimitra Paul said has two meanings. She wanted to say that 30 MLAs from BJP wanted to join TMC. But she couldn't say it directly. Like 'Mara Mara- Ram Ram', she has said that all MLAs from TMC are coming to BJP. Why? Are they mad? The face of the country against Modi is Mamata Banerjee. I don't think we will take all days of December. Before the closing of December, BJP will be finished."

The exodus of BJP MLAs

On May 2, 2021, TMC sprung a surprise by decisively winning the West Bengal Assembly election by bagging 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies. Speculation about Mukul Roy's political future started doing the rounds after Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari pipped him to the Leader of the Opposition's post. While the then BJP national vice-president won the Krishnanagar Uttar seat in Nadia district, his son Subhrangshu who joined the party in May 2019 was defeated from the Bijpur seat from where he was the incumbent MLA.

Finally, Roy and his son rejoined TMC in the presence of CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew on June 11. After a brief lull, Tanmoy Ghosh who won in Bishnupur on a BJP ticket switched allegiance to TMC on August 30. Biswajit Das and Soumen Roy, the sitting BJP legislators from Bagda and Kaliaganj respectively followed suit. In another blow to BJP, Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani joined TMC in the presence of then-state Commerce Minister Partha Chatterjee on October 27. Thus, BJP's strength in the West Bengal Assembly has dropped to 70 as of now.