TMC Says Babul Supriyo Joined & Many Others In Loop; Calls BJP 'balloon Without Ideology'

After Babul Supriyo joined Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Mamata Banerjee-led party on Saturday threw salvos at the Bharatiya Janata Party. While General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee exuded hope that there were many in line to join the TMC, spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the reason behind so many leaders switching from the BJP was because 'they were not satisfied'. He further called the BJP 'a gas balloon with no ideology'.

"Many BJP leaders are in communication with TMC leadership. They are not satisfied with BJP. Babul Supriyo joined today, another wants to join tomorrow. This process will go on. Wait and watch," ANI quoted Ghosh as saying. "BJP is just a gas balloon. BJP does not have any ideology. Nobody can adjust in their anti-people policies that is the reason people are leaving the party," he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP has stated that Babul Supriyo's switch to the TMC is not a loss for the party. Speaking to the media, party leader Suvendu Adhikari had said, "Not like Babul Supriyo is a mass leader."

Babul Supriyo joins TMC

Former BJP MP Babul Supriyo joined the TMC earlier in the day. The former Union Minister, who had just days ago quit politics and had vowed to work for his consistency without being associated with any political force, was seen joining the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in the presence of senior leader Derek O'Brien and MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Babul Supriyo during the press briefing thereafter said that the decision to join TMC was taken recently, and was not something pre-planned. "It all happened in the past 3-4 days," the former BJP leader said, adding that he had contacted TMC leader Derek O'Brien regarding his daughter's admission in a school, and thereafter, party supremo Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, the general secretary of the party contacted him. "I saw new opportunities coming", he said talking about the same.

It is pertinent to mention here that when Babul Supriyo announced his decision of quitting politics in August, he had claimed that he wouldn't be joining any party. "I affirm that I am not going to any other party - TMC, Congress, CPIM, nowhere. I am confirming that nobody has called me. I am going nowhere. I am a one-team player! Have always supported one team #MohunBagan - Have been with only one party - BJP West Bengal. That’s it!!", the Lok Sabha parliamentarian from Asansol had written, giving rise to many speculations.