TMC Says 'BJP Proving Incompetency' In Tripura As Biplab Deb Resigns As CM Ahead Of Polls

In a key development, Tripura BJP President Manik Saha has been announced as the next Chief Minister of the state after Biplab submitted his resignation to Governor SN Arya earlier today (May 14).

Following this, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev opined that the BJP had changed the Chief Minister of Tripura due to factionalism and infighting.

“I am not at all surprised for a simple reason that any scientific survey would tell you that people have turned against the BJP leadership in the state of Tripura and they are looking for a change,” Dev told Republic.

“This is damage control but I doubt if they can control it beyond a point. If you look back at the last assembly elections, BJP went from zero seats to 36 seats. The only person to credit behind this massive jump was PM Modi; no one knew Biplab Deb back then,” he said. “Now after four years, if you are changing the Chief Minister of Tripura, you are proving your incompetency. This means that BJP is admitting that there has been complete misconduct. They were silent for four years and watched everything and now when elections are approaching, BJP announced a new CM of Tripura. BJP is taking people for granted and why would people believe BJP again,” the TMC leader added.

Sources revealed that Biplab Deb was allegedly sacked by the high command, and was asked to resign over certain 'differences'.

Deb's resignation was due to infighting: TMC

Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has been at loggerheads with the Tripura government, claimed that Deb's resignation was due to 'infighting' in the BJP. "What happened to Mr. Biplab Deb is a result of the clash between 2 groups of the BJP. They have a lot of factionalism, it (resignation) is a result of the infighting," claimed TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

Biplab Deb's resignation comes in the lead-up to the 2023 Tripura Elections. He was appointed the Chief Minister after the BJP stormed to power in 2018, ending 25 years of Left Front rule.

Manik Saha, who will be replacing Deb as the Tripura Chief Minister, quit the Congress party in 2016 to join the BJP. A dentist by profession, he was named the party's state president and succeeded Chief Minister Biplab Deb who had led the party to its historic 2018 assembly election win.

In March 2022, Saha was elected to Tripura's lone Rajya Sabha seat. He is also the president of the Tripura Cricket Association and has taught at the Tripura Medical College located in Hapania, before joining mainstream politics.