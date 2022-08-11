TMC Says 'never Indulged In Anything Illegal' Amid Anubrata Mondal's Arrest; Slams ED, CBI

After the arrest of West Bengal Minister Anubrata Mondal, Trinamool Congress said that they 'never indulged in illegal activities' in a press briefing on Thursday. Chandrima Bhattacharya, who was leading the briefing, went on to highlight that TMC won thrice in West Bengal, and accused central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of 'losing their impartial characteristics' in the face of the TMC minister's arrest in the cattle smuggling scam.

"We expect similar treatment for all those belonging to the ruling party as well. There are several allegations against them too but nothing is happening to them. Himanta Biswa Sarma's name was taken by Jharkhand MLAs but no CBI ED is acting on it, said Bhattacharya, adding that on August 12-13, TMC youth and student wings will protest against the CBI & ED.

Anubrata Mondal was arrested from his Bolpur residence after he refused to appear before the CBI and chose to skip the agency's summons yet again. Notably, he was issued the 10th summon after he sent an email expressing his inability to appear before the central probe agency, due to a medical check-up on the 9th summon issued for August 8.

He had even driven to the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata and was examined by a seven-member medical team but doctors categorically said that there was no need for his admission to the super-speciality facility.

Cattle smuggling scam

On 21 September 2020, the CBI filed a case against Border Security Force (BSF) commandant Satish Kumar and several others in connection with illegal cattle smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, which was taking place allegedly in connivance with public servants.

The alleged kingpin of the racket, Mohammad Enamul Haque, was arrested in New Delhi in November 2020. According to the FIR, cattle were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh by miscreants who were allegedly paying money to BSF personnel manning the International Border. The smugglers named in the case allegedly paid 10% of the auction price from successful bidders to accused Customs officials, the CBI's FIR said.