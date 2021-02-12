TMC Says 'not Affected' By RS MP Dinesh Trivedi's Exit; Says 'He Spoke To Pawar, Not Us'

Reacting to the exit of Rajya Sabha colleague Dinesh Trivedi from the Upper House, TMC MP Saugata Roy on Friday, said that Trinamool stood for 'grassroots' and hence it will send another grassroots leader to the Rajya Sabha. Roy revealed that while Trivedi had not discussed his issues with his Trinamool colleagues, he had expressed grief to NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar. Sources report that top BJP leaders are in contact with Trivedi, hinting at his imminent jump to the saffron party ahead of Bengal polls in April-May.

Trinamool: 'Not a shock to us'

"This did not come as a shock to us. We shall send another grassroots leader to the house now. I did not know that he would resign. He did express his grief to Sharad Pawar yesterday, but he did not speak to any one of us. People have left and we aren't affected by it at all," said Roy to ANI.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP quits

Earlier in the day, senior MP and former Union Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi stepped down as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, handing in his resignation during the session while debating Union Budget. The Barrackpore MP took the Upper House by surprise as he announced his resignation in the Parliament citing "suffocation" in the Mamata Banerjee-led party. The TMC leader said West Bengal is witnessing political violence and he cannot remain silent but is bound by party discipline.

“There is violence happening in my state. We cannot speak anything here. I can no longer condone what’s happening in the TMC where I am bound by party discipline. I feel helpless and suffocated. My conscience is saying it is best to resign,” Trivedi told the Parliament. Since his resignation, BJP has openly welcomed his entry, reiterating Amit Shah's statement 'Only Mamata will be left in Trinamool before polls'.

5 ex-TMC MLAs join BJP

On January 31, 5 ex-Trinamool leaders joined the BJP in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi. The 5 leaders - Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti, and Rudranil Ghosh who recently left Trinamool, met Shah in Delhi accompanied by BJP leaders Kailash Vijayawargiya and Dilip Ghosh, after Shah postponed his 2-day visit to West Bengal. After their entry, Suvendu Adhikari said that by February 28, 'no one will be left in TMC'.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party recently saw the exit of Suvendu Adhikari along with 6 MLAs, 1 MP, and 16 other grassroots leaders - who joined BJP and has now been fielded in the saffron party's political campaign. Later Adhikari's two brothers joined BJP, while his father has been removed from his party post. While sports minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla has 'retired' from politics, Rajib Banerjee has joined BJP.

