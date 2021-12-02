TMC Seconds Chief Mamata Banerjee, Opines 'factually Correct To Say UPA Is Over'

Backing its supremo Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress on Thursday stated that it was 'factually correct' to say that 'UPA was over'. Derek O'Brien while speaking to the media, cited the Lok Sabha elections of 2004, and then 2019, in which the Congress party had come out victorious and formed the government under then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Coming to 2014, TMC national spokesperson highlighted how BJP under PM Modi took over power.

"Since 2014 the situation has drastically changed. If you look at the numbers as well, the change is evident," Derek O'Brien said, reiterating Mamata Banerjee's constant urge to uproot BJP off the power.

The TMC spokesperson said that where the opposition is strong enough to compete with the BJP, TMC is not going to step into the field at once. "We will not try to enter the political sphere in Tamil Nadu as we feel the DMK is strong there. Similarly in Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. We are very careful about this," Derek O'Brien said, adding that the party will only enter if they see a weak opposition.

Congress retaliates to TMC

Retaliating to remarks of TMC, Congress outlined that it has government in several states while it is the main opposition in others. "We are fighting on so many issues. We are fighting for a hike in petrol and diesel prices, for the cause of farmers, for the cause of women and Dalit," Mallikarjun Kharge said, outlining that Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were at the helm. "Saying this that the Congress is not in the field is wrong," the Congress leader said.

Mallikarjun Kharge further said that the Opposition should come together, and fight the BJP. "It should not be that the Opposition should start fighting amongst themselves and benefit the BJP.

Since the time Trinamool Congress has announced that it was going national, its chief Mamata Banerjee has been hell-bent on uniting the opposition parties in a bid to defeat the ruling BJP. In the past few months, she has made several interstate visits and met leaders like Sonia Gandhi chief of Congress, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Unable to visit Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata met Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray. Also, she has now met Sharad Pawar, the supremo of NCP.

However, addressing the media during her visit to Mumbai, Mamata Banerjee urged the 'parties that can fight' to come together. For those 'parties who can't fight', hinting at Congress, she said that nothing can be done.