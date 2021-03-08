TMC Seeks Adjournment Of Parliament Session Due To Upcoming Elections In 4 States, 1 UT

Amid a high-octane campaign for assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory, the Trinamool Congress party has sought adjournment of the Parliament session that is slated to commence on Monday. In a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, TMC national spokesperson and RS member Derek O'Brien said due to the polls, MPs of his party would not be able to attend the Parliament session.

Letters from TMC Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Rajya Sabha MP Derek, were submitted to Speakers and Chairmen of the two Houses, seeking adjournment of the second phase of the Parliament's budget session, due to Assembly polls.

"With the announcement of election dates, political campaigning has started in full swing in West Bengal. It will be difficult for the Members of Parliament representing All India Trinamool Congress Party to be present in the House during the Parliament session. Therefore, kindly consider for adjournment of the period mentioned above in the perspective of the state assembly election," the letter from the TMC leaders read.

O'Brien, in his letter, mentioned two precedents when Parliament sessions were adjourned due to polls in states. He cited the example of the 222nd session which commenced on February 21, 2011, and was scheduled to conclude on April 21, 201

Budget Session may be curtailed due to polls

In view of assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, the curtailment of the Budget Session of Parliament is on the cards with parties across the aisle in agreement on this idea. It is yet to be decided for how many days the session will be curtailed, but there are suggestions to curtail it by almost two weeks

Assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry are slated to begin from March 27 and will conclude with the counting of votes on May 2.

The second part of the Budget Session of the Parliament will begin on Monday and conclude on April 8. The key focus of the session is to pass various demands of grants for the financial year 2021-22, along with the Finance Bill. The government has also listed a number of bills for the second part of the session.

As per reports, senior leaders of most parties are likely to skip the sittings of the House to focus on campaigning in the poll-bound states.

