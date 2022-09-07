Last Updated:

TMC Sets Up State Level Committee In Goa To Strengthen Base

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday announced setting up of a 19-member state level committee in Goa to strengthen its base in the coastal state.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had contested the Goa elections held earlier this year but it did not win a single seat in the 40-member Assembly.

TMC leader Samil Volvoikar told reporters that the party has formed a 19-member state level committee.

Volvoikar and Mariano Rodrigues have been nominated as its joint conveners.

Environment activist Rajendra Kakodkar has been nominated as chairman for North Goa and social activist Dr Jorson Fernandes as chairman for South Goa.

Shivdas Naik and Kanta Gaude are co-chairpersons for South Goa and North Goa respectively.

Eight other party functionaries have been nominated as general secretaries and five as secretaries.

Besides formation of the committee, the TMC has also appointed heads of its different wings in Goa.

Avita Bandodkar will head the women's wing of the TMC in Goa, while Anthony Pixeto will be the youth wing coordinator.

Trajano D'Mello is the TMC's communication wing coordinator and Sultana Shaikh is the minority wing coordinator.

Shankar Mandrekar is the coordinator for the party's Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes wing and Anand Naik is the coordinator for the Other Backward Classes wing. 

