TMC Shares Video Of Adhikari's Comment On Bengal Minister, LoP Denies Making Remark

Amid the ongoing row over TMC minister Akhil Giri's controversial comment on President Droupadi Murmu, the party on Monday released a video where senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was purportedly heard making a remark against state minister from ST community Birbaha Hansda.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

In the 11-second video clip shared by the TMC on its Twitter handle, Adhikari was purportedly heard telling a group of people, "Those who are sitting there are kids. This Debnath Hansda and Birbaha Hansda are all kids; their place is beneath my shoe." The party, however, did not mention the date and venue of the programme at which the leader of the opposition made the remark.

"Belittling women & the ST community comes as second nature to @SuvenduWB. He has used the most unparliamentary language for MLA @Birbaha_Hansda, who is a daughter of the soil, a proud adivasi. Any sermon on respect for women from @BJP4India leaders is a cruel joke," the TMC added in the tweet.

Birbaha Hansda is the minister of state for forest in Bengal.

I condemn the remarks of Suvendu Adhikari on our leader Birbaha Hansda - MLA Sukumar Mahata



BJP has only TORTURED & IGNORED the Tribal community. Their DISREGARD for the community is visible in their actions.



With no progress, Tribals in BJP-ruled states continue to suffer! pic.twitter.com/eTZbCXiqxG — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) November 14, 2022

Adhikari, when approached by a TV channel, however, denied making any such comment.

Reacting to the purported comments made against her, Hansda said they reflect the anti-tribal mindset of BJP leaders.

"I don't see any protests from the BJP leaders over the attack made on me by Suvendu Adhikari. Such remarks only reflect the anti-tribal mindset of the BJP. The BJP has always used the tribals as a vote-bank. Suvendu Adhikari should immediately resign as an MLA," she said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, too, condemned the comments "Birbaha Hansda is a tribal woman from a cultured family. I feel ashamed if someone says that Hansda should stay beneath his shoe. Is this how someone should speak about a woman, let alone a minister of our state and a Tribal woman? This should be condemned at all costs," she said without naming Adhikari.

State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya, meanwhile, claimed that the TMC was trying to divert attention from the Akhil Giri issue.

"What Giri said is derogatory and an insult to the President's chair. We are unaware of any remark by Adhikari. The video clip's authenticity must be checked," Bhattacharya stated.

State minister Akhil Giri drew widespread criticism recently for making controversial remarks on President Droupadi Murmu's looks.

After a video clip of his comments went viral, Giri apologized for it.

Protests by the BJP against Giri for his controversial remarks, however, continued to rock different parts of the state for the third consecutive day.