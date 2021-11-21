TMC Shares Video Of Attack Against State Convenor, Says 'democracy A Joke In Tripura'

In a continued episode of the TMC-BJP clash in Agartala, the latter on Sunday shared a series of Tweets accusing BJP of attacking State Convenor Subal Bhowmik's house. Furthering their attack, TMC claimed that Tripur Police are 'spineless slaves' of the BJP.

TMC wrote on Twitter, ""Biplab Kumar Deb has unleashed his terror once again! They haven't even spared our State Convenor Subal Bhowmik. His house was attacked by BJP goons and Tripura Police continues to be silent spectator! Nothing can stop us from continuing our fight to restore democracy!".

Stating that democracy is a joke in Tripura under BJP's governance, TMC shared a video on the attack on its Twitter handle.

DEMOCRACY IS A JOKE IN TRIPURA UNDER @BJP4Tripura!



Disrespecting the Hon'ble Supreme Court, coward @BjpBiplab has once again launched the most horrific attacks on our workers and @SubalAITC's house.



We strongly condemn this. #ShameOnBJP pic.twitter.com/9TBzju4kOF — AITC Tripura (@AITC4Tripura) November 21, 2021

Stating that BJP has disrespected Supreme Court's order, TMC condemned the alleged attack. They further said that its workers have been continuously attacked and authorities have not arrested anyone despite complaints made by the party.

In a separate tweet, TMC mentioned that the party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will reach Tripura on Sunday, to stand by their workers who were brutally attacked by BJP goons.

TMC tweet said, "We will fight till the last drop of our blood to oust the autocratic BJP government".

TMC moves to Supreme Court

Earlier on November 19, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) party had moved a contempt of court plea in the Supreme Court against Tripura officials including the Home Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), District Magistrate (West Tripura), and all-districts Superintendent of Police (SP) for failing to ensure security to party workers, campaigning for the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections, which are scheduled to be held on November 25.

On November 11, a bench comprising of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and Vikram Nathin had directed the state government to ensure that all political parties, including TMC, are not prohibited from the campaign and exercising their electoral rights in the state. This comes as a petition was filed by TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev.

(Image: @AITC4Tripura/TWITTER)