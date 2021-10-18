TMC 'silent' on B'desh attacks on Hindus, BJP only party worried about their plight: Saffron party leader

Kolkata, Oct 17 (PTI) Accusing the ruling TMC and a section of intelligentsia of "maintaining silence" over the spate of attacks on temples and Durga puja pandals in Bangladesh, the BJP on Sunday said their "hypocrisy has been exposed".

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh had on Saturday voiced concern over the "disturbing incidents" in Bangladesh amid Durga puja celebrations.

Addressing a press meet, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya claimed that "Twitter-friendly TMC leaders and prominent personalities close to them" haven't said anything to condemn the barbaric attacks on Hindus in several districts of Bangladesh during Durga Puja.

"Did the shops run out of candles as we don't see any vigil condemning the dastardly attacks? Innocents have been murdered, ISKCON monk has been killed, temples have been ransacked and idols desecrated. All of these, however, do not merit their attention," Bhattacharya alleged.

Claiming that the BJP is the only party that is genuinely concerned about the "plight" of minorities in the neighbouring countries, he further said that many political organisations are "unfortunately passing off the attacks in Bangladesh as internal matters of that country".

"But we would not consider the chain of events during Durga puja in isolation. This is a part of effort to drive away the minority population from Bangladesh, this is part of a bigger agenda," Bhattacharya stated.

He asserted that the saffron party-led government at the Centre had mooted the Citizenship Amendment Act for minorities in neighbouring countries, bearing their safety in mind.

"Those who opposed it for political reasons did not factor in the plight of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. Their hypocrisy has now been exposed," Bhattacharya said.

The BJP spokesperson urged the Bangladesh government to take necessary steps to stop such atrocities on Hindus and arrest those involved in assaulting them.

He alleged that the "TMC follows appeasement politics while the BJP espoused politics of inclusiveness".

"We stand in solidarity with those bearing the brunt of fundamentalist attacks in Comilla, Noakhali and other parts of the country over the past few days.

"We strongly condemn the attacks by jihadis on places of worship of Hindus, on internationally acclaimed institutions like Ramakrishna Mission and ISKCON. We will let them know that the Bharatiya Janata Party will be on their side," Bhattacharya added.

Several temples and Durga puja pandals have been ransacked in Bangladesh over the past few days, triggering clashes and tension in the neighbouring country. At least four people are said to have died in the violence.

Saffron party members, during the day, organised various protest meetings in the city and elsewhere in Bengal, demanding immediate punishment for the perpetrators.

TMC's Kunal Ghosh had, in a counter attack on Saturday, sought to know on Twitter why is "@PMOIndia a mute spectator" to all that has happened in Bangladesh.

"Some disturbing news is coming from Bangladesh. Though the Sheikh Hasina government and many people of that country are opposing such acts, but why is @PMOIndia mute spectator? The Centre should play an effective role, and the BJP mustn’t do cheap drama of fake Hindutva over it. We want safety of minorities in both India and Bangladesh," he had tweeted.

TMC's Tripura leader Subal Bhowmick has also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take up the matter with her counterpart in the neighbouring country, Sheikh Hasina.

Hasina, earlier this week, said action will be taken again those trying to "disturb communal harmony".

She said the perpetrators will be hunted down and punished.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that the government in the neighbouring country has reacted promptly to ensure that the situation was under control and said that the Indian mission is in close contact with the Bangladeshi authorities over the matter. PTI SUS RMS RMS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)