TMC Skips Opposition Party Meet Called By Congress Ahead Of Winter Session: 'Not An Ally'

The Trinamool Congress and Congress political feud has reached the parliament after TMC refused to attend the Opposition party convened by Congress on Monday. Explaining the reason for it, TMC MP Derek O'Brien pointed that TMC was neither an electoral ally nor a govt partner of Congress. He asserted that Opposition unity will be maintained on common issues, while skipping the meeting convened by Leader of Opposition (Rajya Sabha) Mallikarjun Kharge.

RJD, DMK, CPIM are all electoral allies of Congress. NCP, Shiv Sena, JMM run a govt with them. Congress is not our electoral ally nor are we running a govt.with them. That’s the distinction — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) November 28, 2021

Kharge has called on a meeting today of all the Opposition parties to create consensus over the issues to be raised in the Parliament. He informed that TMC, NCP, Shiv Sena will not attend opposition meet because of their own meeting. Congress allies - RJD, DMK, CPIM, CPI, CPI-M, JMM are set to attend the meeting, while SP, BSP, AAP, AIMIM are unsure whether they will attend. TMC refusal to attend the meeting after many top-notch Congress leaders have jumped ship to TMC - ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, Sushmita Dev, ex-Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma.

In contrast, TMC attended the all-party meeting called by PM Modi on Sunday. Its MPs - Sudip Bandopadhyay and Derek O'Brien raised ten points at the meeting - unemployment, fuel price rise, MSP law, weakened federal structure, disinvestment of PSUs, BSF jurisdiction, Pegasus, COVID, Women's reservation and bulldozing bills. The all-party meeting was called ahead of the Parliament session which will last from November 29 to December 23.

Centre plans to table 26 bills in the upcoming Winter session in Parliament. The bill to repeal three farm laws will be taken up on priority and will be tabled on the first day of the session. Both Congress and BJP have issued a three-line whip to its MPs asking them to be present in both the Houses of the Parliament on November 29. The other key bills o be tabled are Farm Laws Repeal Bill, Electricity (Amendment) Bill, Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill and Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill. The Winter session starts on an upbeat note for the Opposition after Centre succumbed to farmers' protest and repealed the three Farm laws.