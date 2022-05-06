TMC Slams Amit Shah Over His West Bengal Visit; 'His Lies & Hate Found No Place In Bengal'

Attacking Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is presently in West Bengal, the state-ruling ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday, May 6, said that the people of West Bengal have rejected BJP's "divisive politics". Further, the TMC accused the Home Minister of lying to the people of the state.

In a series of tweets, TMC wrote, "Mr. Home Minister FORGOT TO DO HIS HOMEWORK! Who is responsible for border issues, Mr @AmitShah? Who is peddling lies in #Bengal? WHO IS THE BIGGEST SORE LOSER? (sic)".

"He came. He lied. He lied some more. And now, he will be going back with a broken heart because as always, his lies and hate found NO PLACE IN BENGAL. Keep coming@AmitShah and we will keep REJECTING your DIVISIVE POLITICS (sic)", another tweet on the TMC's official handle read.

Stating that Bengal rejected BJP, the Mamata Banerjee-led party alleged that BJP tried to divide, polarise and spread fake propaganda but failed 'terribly'.

YOU TRIED



- To divide

- To polarise

- To spew hate

- To spread fake propaganda



AND YOU FAILED, TERRIBLY.



People of Bengal gave a befitting reply to your political gimmicks. They didn't fall prey to your nefarious agendas.



Bengal rejected BJP.#PoliticalTouristBackInBengal pic.twitter.com/m36Yk1KDV4 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 6, 2022

Amit Shah in Bengal

Speaking at a public gathering in West Bengal's Siliguri, Amit Shah thanked the people of Bengal for helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) increase its seats in the state Assembly from three to 77 in the 2021 elections.

Attacking the TMC, he said that the saffron camp thought after Mamata's party won the Assembly elections in Bengal for the third time last year “Didi will get better”. “But corruption, syndicate, and killings of BJP workers are yet to stop. Mamata Didi shouldn't think that BJP won't fight back,” Shah said.

The Home Minister is on his first visit to the eastern state following the 2021 polls where Mamata led her party to register a landslide victory.

(Image: PTI)