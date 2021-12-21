TMC Slams BJP After Landmark Victory In KMC Polls; 'Suitable Response Given By People'

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said the people of the city had given the BJP a suitable response after the Trinamool Congress won by a landslide in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election on Thursday.

Hakim informed that the party has summoned a meeting for December 23 to decide on the new Mayor's name of the capital city. Hakim, who is also a TMC leader, spoke to reporters after TMC won the elections and stated, "The people of Kolkata have proven their faith in us, and this is a triumph for them. With great victory comes increased responsibility. On December 23, the party has arranged a meeting to elect the next Mayor."

"People have given a befitting reply to the BJP. They believe in the politics of division. The BJP used to give me names like mini Pakistan. Just because I am a Muslim, they do not have the authority to insult me, thankfully people have replied to the communal party," Firhad Hakim said.

TMC registers landslide victory in KMC Polls

Months after the landslide victory in the West Bengal assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday retained power in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation for the third time, with its candidates emerging triumphant in 134 out of the 144 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won one seat and was leading in three wards, according to State Election Commission.

Following the massive win in KMC polls, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee visited the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. She also thanked the people of the metropolis for making Trinamool victorious.

Speaking to the media, Banerjee said, "I want to dedicate this triumph to the people of the state and Maa, Mati, Manush' (mother, land and people - the slogan of TMC). Several national parties like the BJP, Congress, and CPI(M) also fought against us, but they were all defeated. This victory will show the way in national politics in days to come.

Suvendhu Adhikari slams State Election Commissioner post-TMC's victory

Leader of opposition in West Bengal, Suvendhu Adhikari attacked the state's election commissioner post poll results came out. In a series of tweets, Adhikari, said, "Congratulations to @CEOWestBengal Sourav Das for making the Royal Nephew of Bengal's prediction come true. Important Steps were taken by you such as EVM without VVPAT, CCTV without connection and last but not the least; allowing an atmosphere of fear to prevail with @KolkataPolice's help."

Congratulations to @CEOWestBengal Sourav Das for making Royal Nephew of Bengal's prediction come true.

Important Steps taken by you such as EVM without VVPAT, CCTV without connection and last but not the least; allowing an atmosphere of fear to prevail with @KolkataPolice's help. — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) December 21, 2021



Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, slammed State Election Commissioner Sourav Das on Tuesday for allegedly permitting a "environment of terror" to enable the ruling party win 134 out of 144 wards.

Adhikari continued his tirade on Das, saying, "TMC has 134 votes, BJP has three, the Left has two, the Congress has two, and others have three. Also, best wishes for the 'Banga Bibhushan' award that you will earn for all of your efforts."