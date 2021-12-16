TMC Slams BJP For 'spreading Lies' About Durga Puja As UNESCO Adds Festival To ICH List

A day after UNESCO enlisted Durga Puja in its representative list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity (ICH), the politics over the same has been heated up, with TMC leaders, including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee lashing out at the BJP for ‘spreading lies’ about the festivities in West Bengal.

Launching a veiled attack, the TMC supremo lashed out at the saffron party for spreading lies that the TMC government didn’t allow Durga Puja celebrations in Bengal and said they shall be ‘ashamed’ for spreading lies.

“Those who had said we don't allow Durga Puja in Bengal should be ashamed of themselves for spreading lies,” said Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier on Wednesday, TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee had attacked BJP through a Tweet, hours after UNESCO's announcement. He called out Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP for their ‘bigotry’ for claiming Durga Puja is not celebrated in Bengal. He wrote, “Two minutes of silence for @AmitShah and all the tall leaders at @BJP4India who, during their pre-election political tours, HILARIOUSLY CLAIMED that DURGA PUJA IS NOT CELEBRATED IN WEST BENGAL. Your BIGOTRY and HOAX has been BUSTED, you stand EXPOSED YET AGAIN!”

Durga Puja- Representative of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

The festival of Durga Puja has been added to the UN body's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The decision comes during the 16th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee termed Durga Puja to be more than a festival and said that it ‘unites everyone.’ In her tweet, she wrote, “Proud moment for Bengal! To every #Bengali across the world, Durga Puja is much more than a festival, it is an emotion that unites everyone. And now, #DurgaPuja has been added to the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. We are all beaming with joy!”

PM Modi also expressed his immense happiness over the development as he took to Twitter and wrote in Bengali, "A matter of great pride and joy for every Indian! Durga Puja highlights the best of our traditions and ethos. And, Kolkata’s Durga Puja is an experience everyone must-have."

Image: PTI