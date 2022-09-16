TMC Slams BJP, NCW Over Rape, Murder Of Dalit Girls In UP

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday attacked the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh over the killing of two Dalit girls and wondered whether the National Commission for Women (NCW) would take any step in this case as it happened in a BJP-ruled state.

Six men were arrested on Thursday in connection with the rape and murder of two teenage Dalit sisters who were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field in the Lakhimpur Kheri area in Uttar Pradesh.

"Every day, horrible atrocities against Dalit women are reported in BJP-ruled states. Failure to take cognizance of those cases by the National Commission for Women has repeatedly failed the women of this country. The silence of the Commission's chairperson is alarming," senior TMC leader and minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said.

Echoing her, another TMC minister Shashi Panja wondered why the NCW remains silent whenever such incidents occur in BJP-ruled states but becomes "overactive" in states ruled by opposition parties.

"This is the reality of women in BJP-ruled states. It is alarming. Women, especially from scheduled caste and scheduled tribe backgrounds, are being subject to unimaginable cruelty. The silence of NCW fails the women and deprives them of justice," Panja said.

Reacting to the allegations, BJP state general secretary Agnimitra Paul said the TMC should stop lecturing others on women's safety and security.