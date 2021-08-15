TMC Slams BJP's 'scant Regard For History', Reminds PM 'Matangini Hazra Belongs To Bengal'

Hurt by Matangini Hazra being referred to as a freedom fighter from Assam instead of West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. While addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15, PM Modi mentioned Matangini Hazra and had said that the freedom fighter hailed from Assam. Pointing out that Matangini Hazra was instead from West Bengal, the regional-turned-national party, asserted that PM Modi had 'scant knowledge' of history.

'Scant knowledge of history': TMC slam PM Modi, BJP

Tagging Bharatiya Janata Party, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh wrote on Twitter, "Matangini Hazra from Assam? Are you mad? You don't know history. You have no feelings. You just read a written speech ( that also by others) with drama. This is an insult to Bengal. You must beg apology," he wrote. "Your Leader of Opposition from East Midnapore will also condemn such a mistake," he added, referring to Suvendu Adhikari, who had often referred to the contribution of Medinipur, from where Matangini Hazra hailed, to the freedom struggle.

.@BJP4India Matangini Hazra from Assam? R u mad? U don't know history. U have no feelings. You just read a written speech ( that also by others) with drama. This is insult to Bengal. You must beg apology. Hope Your LOP from East Midnapore will also condemn such a mistake. pic.twitter.com/azMV45GN7f — Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) August 15, 2021

Soon after, the official handle of Trinamool Congress also reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the freedom fighter belonged to West Bengal and not Assam. "With such scant regard for our glorious history, you have insulted all of Bengal once again," the party wrote in the tweet, with a follow-up question on whether the Bharatiya Janata Party was 'committed' to erasing our history? 'Mocking' it as they please? The party concluded the tweet with the word 'shame' written in bold letters.

Matangini Hazra is a freedom fighter from Bengal, Mr. @narendramodi!



With such scant regard for our glorious history, you have insulted all of #Bengal once again.



Is @BJP4India committed to erasing our history? Mocking it as they please?



SHAME. pic.twitter.com/jG5DctVHtA — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) August 15, 2021

BJP says 'minor mistake'

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh reacting to the controversy said 'It was a minor mistake on the prime minister's part and the TMC is deliberately highlighting it while trying to overlook other parts of his speech where he spoke about many projects initiated by the Centre.' BJP state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar said, 'It was a slip of tongue. What about the series of gaffes made by the chief minister on our freedom fighters and history? Did she ever apologize for those blunders?' Senior Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya said, 'It was a serious mistake by the PM showing his ignorance about Bengal's history and its contribution to the freedom struggle.'

Hazra (1869-1942), who lived in Tamluk in present-day Purba Medinipur district, was shot dead by the British Indian Police while she was leading a procession as part of the Quit India movement launched across the country by Mahatma Gandhi in 1942. Her death triggered widespread condemnation and steeled Indians' resolve against the British colonialists, giving more impetus to the freedom struggle.

(Inputs from PTI)