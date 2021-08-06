TMC Slams 'bulldozing Of 25 Bills In 21 Mins'; Likens Advisory Committee To General Store

Days after Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien's 'papri-chat' remark led to a spar between the TMC and BJP, members of Trinamool Congress once again targeted the Central government over the swift passage of bills, comparing the Parliament's Business Advisory Committee to a 'general store.'

TMC leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Friday alleged that the assembly is passing bills without discussion, disregarding the Opposition and demands of people. Claiming that 25 bills were passed in less than 21 minutes, Dastidar alleged that the Centre has a tendency towards ordinances and the Business Advisory Committee has become like a general store.

"The Constitutional fabric is being trampled upon. 25 bills were passed in less than 21 minutes. Bills have been passed in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha without discussion, if this continues, democracy will end. This autocratic behaviour has never been seen. The government is moving towards ordinances. Business Advisory Committee has become like a general store. We wanted to discuss price hike, COVID, but those were not discussed," stated Ghosh Dastidar.

Earlier on Monday TMC MP Derek O'Brien lashed out at the Centre for 'bulldozing bills through Parliament'. He noted that 12 Bills were passed by either House in the past 10 days. Clocking an average time of under seven minutes of debate, O'Brien questioned if Parliament was passing legislation or 'papri chaat'.

Lodging a protest against the alleged bulldozing of bills, TMC MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said they want a discussion on four issues including the farmers' protest, COVID-19, inflation and Pegasus spyware.

"The issue of Pegasus should be investigated by a high-level committee. The Government of India must clarify whether it has bought the Pegasus services or not. Till this is not discussed, the protest will go on. We are living in surveillance rule," said Ghosh Dastidar.

Monsoon session remains disrupted

The Parliament has been adjourned till 11 am on Saturday due to continuous ruckus by Opposition MPs. Earlier on Friday, Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha stormed the well of the House over the Pegasus Project media report and raised slogans of 'Disclose Pegasus'. The House faced multiple adjournments on Thursday as well. Prio to that, six TMC MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha after they created ruckus over the Pegasus spying issue.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation. The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and will continue till August 13.

