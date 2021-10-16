TMC slams Centre for being a ‘mute spectator’ in Bangladesh’s Communal Violence

Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress on Saturday, October 16, slammed the Central government for not playing an ‘effective role’ & remaining a ‘mute spectator’ against the incidents of communal violence in Bangladesh, which resulted in the loss of several lives.

Targeting the BJP-led NDA government, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh slammed the Union government, claiming that the government failed to take significant measures to condemn the ongoing violence in Bangladesh, during which several Durga Pandals were vandalised and the idols of Maa Durga were desecrated.

Ghosh said that the TMC wants the safety of the minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh, as well as in India.

Expressing his anguish on the reports of violence being reported from Bangladesh over the few days, TMC State General Secretary wrote in a tweet in Bengali saying, “Some disturbing news is coming from Bangladesh. Though the Sheikh Hasina government and many people of that country are opposing such acts, why is @PMOIndia a mute spectator? The Centre should play an effective role, and the BJP mustn't do cheap drama of fake Hindutva over it. We want the safety of minorities in both India and Bangladesh.”



He asserted that the centre should play an effective role in the protection of Hindus offshore in Bangladesh and BJP should refrain from indulging in the ‘cheap drama’ of Hindutva.

MEA urges Bangladesh Govt to ensure justice & protection of minorities

Ghosh's statement comes after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) took up the matter with the Bangladeshi counterparts, demanding strict action against the perpetrators and directed the Sheikh Hasina-led Bangladesh government to take prompt measures to ensure the safety of minorities in the country. The External Affairs ministry further informed that the Indian mission is in close contact with the Bangladeshi authorities over the matter.

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and a BJP MLA, had earlier shared a tweet by ISKCON in which the organisation claimed that its Noakhali premises in Bangladesh had been attacked and that one of its members had been slain. He also wrote to Prime Minister Modi, urging him to intervene in violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

It is with great grief that we share the news of a ISKCON member, Partha Das, who was brutally killed yesterday by a mob of over 200 people. His body was found in a pond next to the temple.



We call on the Govt of Bangladesh for immediate action in this regard. https://t.co/BLwqGsN36h — ISKCON (@iskcon) October 16, 2021

In Bangladesh, around four people were killed in a clash between rioters and law enforcement officers, after several Hindu temples and Durga Puja pandals were vandalised, prompting the deployment of paramilitary forces in 22 affected areas. While addressing a recent ceremony at Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that the criminals would be hunted down and punished.



