As Congress stares at an unending spree of desertions, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched a scathing attack on the grand old party. On Wednesday, 12 of 17 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya including former chief minister Mukul Sangma decided to join and support the TMC. Before this happened, the TMC published an editorial named 'Incompetent Congress' in its mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla'.

In the editorial, the TMC slammed the Congress and said that it cannot be blamed for Congress leaders jumping the ship to join Mamata Banerjee's party. It also asserted that it will venture to other states to put up a fight against the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). Responding to West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks, the TMC stated that the grand old party has a "serious problem" as it criticises the TMC whenever Congress leaders join the party.

"The Congress has serious problems. Whenever any of its leaders join the TMC, it criticises us. It seems that its West Bengal unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has more problems with it than the central leadership," it said

'Congress has failed to put up a fight against the BJP': TMC stakes claim of alternative face

In its editorial, the TMC has further hit out at the Congress and stated that it has failed as an opposition to put up a fight against the BJP while West Bengal Chief Minister and its supremo Mamata Banerjee has proved that it can defeat the "Modi-Shah juggernaut". It has asserted that political leaders from other states feel that Mamata Banerjee is the alternative face.

"The Congress has failed to put up a fight against the BJP. On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee and the TMC have shown how to defeat the Modi-Shah juggernaut. That is the reason why the TMC is getting requests to open units in other states. Leaders are willing to join us. They feel that Mamata Banerjee is the alternative face. The TMC can't be blamed for incompetence and incapability of the Congress to fight against the BJP," the editorial read.

Speaking about the crucial August 20 opposition meeting convened by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, the TMC has claimed that nothing has moved forward in that direction. Taking a dig at the Congress, the TMC said that the former is limited to its air-conditioned rooms and social media. The editorial asserted that the TMC will continue to increase its strength and venture out to other states.

"The Congress is limited to its air-conditioned rooms and social media. They haven't taken any initiative to build the opposition alliance. They have even failed to build up a movement against the BJP. Be it Goa or Tripura, it is the TMC which is fighting on the streets," it said. "Our party supremo wants a pan-India national alliance against the BJP. We have never said that an opposition alliance will be forged without the Congress. But if the Congress can't perform its duty, then we have nothing to do. They can't blame us for their incompetence," it said.

Ex-Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma along with 12 MLAs decides to support TMC

In yet another setback to the opposition Congress in Meghalaya, 12 of its 17 legislators led by former Meghalaya Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Mukul Sangma quit the party. They joined the Trinamool Congress after reportedly giving a letter to the Speaker of the Meghalaya Assembly saying that they are forming another group and supporting the TMC. The move comes as a major boost for West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who has been trying to expand her party's footprint beyond West Bengal.

The TMC is eyeing Tripura's political arena in a big way by contesting a bitterly fought municipal election. It has also decided to contest the assembly elections in Goa with the intention of pitching Banerjee firmly as the foremost anti-BJP opposition voice. For the Goa polls, it has also inducted former Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro into the party. On the other hand, it has also repeatedly attacked the Congress over its alleged failure to fight against the BJP. The bonhomie between the Congress and the TMC was strained recently after 'Jago Bangla' claimed that Banerjee, and not Rahul Gandhi, has emerged as the face of the opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

With PTI inputs