Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday present the Union Budget 2022. During her address to the House, Sitharaman announced a slew of measures, including a reduced custom duty on diamonds. Sitharaman announced that customs duty on cut and polished diamonds and gems will be reduced to five per cent. However, the Trinamool Congress has attacked the Centre over the announcement.

Soon after the Budget 2022 presentation, TMC MP Derek O'Brien took a dig at the Centre and commented that "Diamonds are this government’s best friend." Moreover, he claimed that the Budget 2022 has not included anything for the farmers, middle class, daily earners and the unemployed.

Diamonds are this government’s best friend.



For the rest— farmers, middle class, daily earners, unemployed— this is a PM (Does Not) Care #Budget2022 — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) February 1, 2022

Even Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the government and claimed that Union Budget 2022 has nothing for the common people. She added that the common people are "getting crushed by unemployment and inflation.

BUDGET HAS ZERO FOR COMMON PEOPLE, WHO ARE GETTING CRUSHED BY UNEMPLOYMENT & INFLATION. GOVT IS LOST IN BIG WORDS SIGNIFYING NOTHING - A PEGASUS SPIN BUDGET — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 1, 2022

During her address, the Finance Minister also highlighted the four focus points - PM Gati Shakti Mission, inclusive development, increase in productivity, and financial investment. She remarked that the PM Gati Shakti is a transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development.

"PM Gati Shakti is a transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development. The approach is driven by seven engines namely roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics infrastructure. All seven engines will pull forward the economy in unison. These engines are supported by the complementary roles of energy transmission, IT communication, bulk water and sewerage and social infra," she said

'Budget 2022 a blueprint for India at 100'

The Finance Minister averred that Union Budget 2022-23 seeks to lay a foundation and a blueprint to steer the economy over the next 25 years leading up to India at 100. She remarked that the rebound and recovery of the Indian economy reflects the strong resilience of the country. Finance Minister Sitharaman added that India's economy is estimated to grow at 9.2 per cent this year. She also informed the House that there will be a sharp increase in public investment and capital expenditure in Budget 2021-22. The Finance Minister has exuded confidence that this budget will benefit, youth, women, farmers, SC, ST and will be guided by PM Gati Shakti.

