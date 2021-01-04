TMC Slams Kailash Vijayvargiya's sexist Jibe On CM Mamata; BJP Points At Abhishek Banerjee

Women leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have hit out at BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, accusing him of posting a misogynistic tweet against West Bengal Chief Minister and party chief Mamata Banerjee.

Vijayvargiya, also the party's in-charge of the state, shared a photo of Banerjee, in which she is seen cooking in a tribal village, on Twitter and, in an accompanying statement, said in Hindi, "Didi has already started doing the work she will have to do after 5 months." Vijayvargiya had also termed the CM's sudden visit to the tribal village a "drama".

'Vijayvargiya's comments are outright misogynistic!'

Banerjee's photo was taken at Ballavpur village where she had stopped for some time while returning to Kolkata from Birbhum district last week. Reacting sharply to Vijayvargiya's post, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claimed that the country is filled with misogynists from the BJP who think the place of a woman is in the kitchen.

"If you are a woman and you have aspirations to join active politics, remember - our country is plagued with MISOGYNISTS from BJP like these who plan to send women back to the kitchen," Ghosh Dastidar tweeted. "Can't imagine the lack of respect that women in Kailash Vijayvargiya family must be facing," the doctor turned politician said.

West Bengal minister Shashi Panja said, "BJP shows their true colours again! This is what they think of the only sitting female CM in India. No wonder our women are not safe under their rule! Before your misogyny strikes again, remind yourselves of the Chaiwala who's now your boss!"

.@BJP4India shows their true colors again!



This is what they think of the only sitting female CM in India.



No wonder our women are not safe under their rule!



Before your misogyny strikes again, remind yourselves of the Chaiwala who's now your boss! ☺ https://t.co/M9TRNu4ffG — Dr. Shashi Panja (@DrShashiPanja) January 2, 2021

Actor turned party MP Nusrat Jahan said "Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya's comments are OUTRIGHT MISOGYNISTIC! BJP crossed the mark by insulting every single woman who cooks, provides for families and has aspirations. Mamata Banerjee is the only female CM in India at present and once again, BJP targets and abuses her. #Shameful."

READ | On Sourav Ganguly's health, Kolkata Hospital says BCCI President had 'uneventful night'

READ | MK Stalin's estranged brother Alagiri lashes out at him, proclaims "You will never be CM"

Shri @KailashOnline's comments are OUTRIGHT MISOGYNISTIC! @BJP4India crossed the mark by insulting every single woman who cooks, provides for families & has aspirations.@MamataOfficial is the only female CM in India at present & once again, BJP targets & abuses her.#Shameful https://t.co/5ZIetH6qPC — Nusrat Jahan Ruhi (@nusratchirps) January 2, 2021

'How can the tweet be demeaning or misogynistic?': BJP

BJP Mahila Morcha state president Agnimitra Paul, however, wondered how that tweet of Vijayvargiya could be misogynistic. "Cooking cannot be a demeaning job. Our mothers and grandmothers cooked for days to sustain the family. Millions of women - working or housewives - cook with passion for their near ones every day. There are thousands of male chefs who are proud of their work. How can the tweet be demeaning or misogynistic?" she told news agency PTI.

READ | Centre refutes 'doubts' over COVAXIN approval with data: 'politicisation is disgraceful'

Paul, also a fashion designer, claimed that at a meeting in the past, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee had asked the crowd if they will wear sari and bangle if attacked. "Isn't that demeaning to Indian women? Wearing sari and bangle is the pride of Indian women. What would the TMC women MPs have to say about that?" Paul asked. The assembly election in the state is due in April-May this year.

READ | AIIMS Director allays fear over COVID jabs, discusses priority list for vaccination drive