Slamming the 1-day suspension of TMC Rajya Sabha MPs for displaying placards, TMC's Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday, termed the suspension as 'grossly unfair'. Moitra also asked as to how the Opposition was to question the government if not by using placards and debate on the Pegasus issue. She alleged she may get suspended for tweeting the same. Centre has refuted all allegations of any spying via Israeli spyware Pegasus.

Will probably get suspended today for this :-) — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 5, 2021

6 TMC MPs slapped with 1-day suspension

After TMC MP Jawhar Sircar took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on Wednesday, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu agreed to take up discussion on the agitation against the farm laws, but rejected notices by TMC's Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal of Congress and other members pertaining to the Pegasus 'snooping' row under Rule 267. Miffed with Naidu's refusal, some opposition MPs rushed into the Well, holding placards. While he initially asked them to return to their seats warning that action can be taken against them, the erring members did not budge.

Therefore, Naidu invoked Rule 255, suspending TMC MPs Dola Sen, Md. Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Shanta Chhetri, Arpita Ghosh and Mausam Noor for the day. Even after the Upper House proceedings were adjourned, they reportedly did not leave the House. Previously, TMC MP Santanu Sen was suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon session after he snatched papers from IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while he was reading a statement on the Pegasus controversy.

Opposition MPs demand Parliament debate

Recently last week, Opposition MPs lambasted the Centre for not scheduling on a debate on the Pegasus snooping row in either House at a press meeting outside Parliament. Citing national security concerns, MPs like Supriya Sule (NCP), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena), Manoj Jha (RJD) and Rahul Gandhi (Congress) alleged that the government was not ready for debate on the issue, sticking to reading statements. Parliament has been disrupted multiple times over Opposition's demand for a debate on the issue.

A report by sixteen media houses claimed that 300 verified Indian mobile telephone numbers were allegedly spied upon using Israeli surveillance technology firm Pegasus - which only has 36 vetted governments as its clients. As per a 'leaked' database, numbers of those allegedly spied upon include over 40 journalists, three major opposition figures, one constitutional authority, two serving cabinet ministers, current and former heads, and officials of security organizations and businessmen. The target also includes the eight activists currently accused of the Bhima Koregaon case. The report claimed that the leaked numbers mainly belong to ten countries - India, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Supreme Court is set to hear a bunch of pleas seeking an SC-monitored probe into the allegations.