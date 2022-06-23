TMC Stages Protest Outside Guwahati Hotel Against Maharashtra Rebel MLAs; Workers Detained

On Thursday, the members of Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Assam unit staged a flash protest over Maharashtra political crisis outside Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati where disgruntled Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with other rebel MLAs is staying. The workers were protesting against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over 'bringing down Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra instead of focusing on the state's floods. TMC's state president Ripun Bora was leading the protest here.

The workers were seen raising slogans against CM Sarma and Eknath Shinde, stating that the money spent by the state government on the horse-trading of MLAs and hosting them should be rather used for the victims of the Assam floods. TMC worker stated, "Around 20 Lakh people in Assam are suffering due to the flood. But CM is busy toppling Maharashtra Government". While another one said that purchase and sale of MLAs are happening inside the hotel. However, later the police detained the protesting leaders and workers.

According to sources, a total of 42 Maharashtra MLAs including 34 MLAs from Shiv Sena and 8 Independent MLAs are present with Eknath Shinde at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati.

Maharashtra political crisis

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is running out of options with its numbers slipping below the majority mark. Post the MLC elections, an exodus has been triggered in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena with rebel senior politician and Minister Eknath Shinde leading the faction.

Sources have revealed that the Shiv Sainik, a staunch follower of late patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray, is upset over the party's coalition with ideologically different Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. The leader has sought for Shiv Sena to return back to its 'natural ally' BJP, and 'not compromise on Hindutva'.

After bringing his flock to Surat, Eknath Shinde with at least 38-40 MLAs, reached Guwahati's Raddison Blu hotel. Speaking at the Surat airport before departing for Guwahati, the Maharashtra Minister remarked, "We are Balasaheb's Shiv Sainiks. We have not left Shiv Sena and we will not leave Shiv Sena. But we are going to do the politics based on Balasaheb's ideology." As per anti-defection law, at least 37 Shiv Sena MLAs need to rebel in order to avoid the possibility of disqualification.

