'TMC Stands For Todo Maaro Kato': MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Attacks Mamata Govt In Bengal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan targeted West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) over the rise in political violence in the state, during a public meeting at the Kalighat Temple on Sunday.

Participating in BJP's Poribortan Yatra in election-bound Bengal, Chouhan attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led party, saying that 'TMC' stands for 'Todo Maaro Kaato' (Break Kill Cut).'

Alleging that the ruling party indulges in corruption, Chouhan said the Chief Minister deprived the people of the Centre's welfare schemes and policies and looted the money allocated to provide ration to the people. He said corruption has prevailed in all of West Bengal, during the reign of both Left parties and the TMC.

The MP CM asserted that the state is experiencing a 'wave of change' with the rise of the saffron party in the state. "Not any party, but the state of West Bengal will win elections this time," he said during a public meeting in Kolkata. He is scheduled to address 4 public meetings in Bengal on Sunday. He will commence the 'Poriborton Yatra' from Dhulagori turn near Kolkata to Howrah South and will address a general meeting in Dhulagori Mor, Alampur, and Howrah South.

On Saturday, Chouhan predicted a 'spectacular' win for BJP in the assembly elections and exuded confidence that the party would form the next government in the state. Lamenting the recent attacks on BJP workers, the CM said that the TMC is resorting to violence out of fear of losing her seat. He asserted that the people of Bengal will vote against TMC's misgovernance, hooliganism, and corruption.

West Bengal polls

In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. Buoyed by its success in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where it won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats in WB, BJP has launched a fierce campaign to defeat TMC.

