Ahead of the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is mulling an alliance with regional parties, including the Vijai Sardesai-led Goa Forward Party (GFP). This comes amid TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's visit to the coastal state where her party has kicked off its election campaign.

Moreover, the two leaders met on Saturday and discussed the alliance in order to unseat the incumbent Pramod Sawant-led BJP government in Goa. It is pertinent to mention that the GFP quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) earlier this year.

Banerjee informed that she met Sardesai and discussed the matter with him. In addition, she also revealed that the TMC does not want to divide the votes and has therefore reached out to regional parties to defeat the BJP. However, she also said that it is the GFP's call on whether it will ally with the TMC.

Meanwhile, GFP President Vijai Sardesai has called for a united opposition to end the 'corrupt and communal regime' in Goa. Moreover, he has also urged the opposition to take the 2022 Goa Assembly elections seriously while asserting that he has been 'rooting for a strong TeamGoa' to take on the BJP. On Saturday he also hailed Mamata Banerjee calling her a 'symbol of regional pride'. Sardesai has also welcomed the TMC chief's statement that like-minded parties should come together to fight against BJP. The GFP president has said that he met Banerjee and will discuss the possibility of an alliance with TMC with his party.

"For two years I have been rooting for strong TeamGoa to take on Goa BJP. Opposition unity is critical to end this corrupt and communal regime. Let's get serious about 2022. I'll call on Mamata Banerjee with my senior party colleagues tomorrow at 10 AM on her invitation. #ChalYaFuddem!" the Goa Forward Party president tweeted on Friday.

Goa Forward Party quits NDA ahead of 2022 elections

Earlier in April, GFP quit the NDA. In a letter penned to Union Home Minister and NDA chairperson Amit Shah, Vijai Sardesai stated that his party will withdraw from the alliance. According to Sardesai, the party's decision to quit the NDA was unanimous. Acknowledging the cracks in the alliance since July 2019, the GFP had cited 'unprecedented incompetence' regarding the governance in Goa. Vijai Sardesai in his letter had stated that the Pramod Sawant-led government has introduced 'anti-Goan' policies that affect the people of Goa.

In addition, he had also alleged that the BJP government in Goa is engaged in 'corruption and dishonesty' after Pramod Sawant took over as the state's Chief Minister. Sardesai highlighted several reasons and looming issues like the lack of jobs for the youth of Goa. Further, he also attacked the BJP for the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Goa during the pandemic's peak.

