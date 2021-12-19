TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee Appoints Pavan Varma As Party's Vice President

In a major development from West Bengal, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday appointed former Rajya Sabha MP Pavan K Varma as the Vice President of the party. This comes amid the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections in the state.

All India Trinamool Congress tweeted:

Hon’ble Chairperson, Smt. @MamataOfficial takes great pride in appointing Shri @PavanK_Varma as the Vice President of All India Trinamool Congress with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/gbmSF9GF4M — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) December 19, 2021

Why Pavan Varma Left JDU And Joined TMC?

Last month, the former Janata Dal-United (JDU) MP Pavan Varma had joined the TMC and had also opened up on his parting of ways with the Nitish Kumar-led party. Varma was expelled from the JDU for "anti-party activities."

Speaking to Republic TV in November, Pavan Varma had said, "I was in the JDU where I had a long association with Mr Nitish Kumar. I had to leave the JDU on account of principal due to my opposition to CAA and NRC. Since then I had been thinking about the path of the future. It is my decision that joining TMC and accepting the leadership of Mamata Banerjee is a way forward. In a democracy where the ruling dispensation needs to be properly audited, held accountable for its policies and decisions, I have joined as a member of TMC and whatever responsibility Mamata Ji will give me I will fulfill it."

Who is Pavan Varma?

Pavan Varma is a former Indian Foreign Service Officer and was also an advisor to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. From June 2014 till July 2016, Varma was Rajya Sabha MP and also held the position of the JDU's National General Secretary and National Spokesperson. In 2019, Varma along with Prashant Kishor were expelled from JDU over 'anti-party' activities. JDU leader KC Tyagi had clarified that both had been expelled for repeatedly issuing controversial statements against the party and its national president Nitish Kumar. Both Kishor and Varma were against JDU's stand over the CAA and the NRC.

(Image: Twitter/ANI)