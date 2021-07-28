TMC Targets Amit Shah Over Assam-Mizoram Border Violence; Points Out His Recent Visit

Targetting Home Minister Amit Shah, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday, blamed Shah's incompetence for the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram. Pointing out that the Home Minister had visited the northeast (Meghalaya) a few days ago, he claimed that his incompetence was being exposed one day at a time. In a border clash on Monday, between Assam and Mizoram, six Assamese policemen and one civilian have died.

TMC targets Amit Shah

All eyes on the Home Minister, who was in the North-east a few days ago. His incompetence being exposed one day at a time. https://t.co/GtlxvtCOSM — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) July 27, 2021

Incidentally, reports stated that the border dispute has cooled off now after Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Chief Ministers of both states and asked them to resolve the crisis. According to sources, the two chief ministers have agreed to Shah's request, and both states' police personnel have now returned from the disputed spot. The two CMs had been locked in a verbal battle over the border dispute - each blaming the other side of retaliation.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga released a clip of police trying to stop a fight between men armed with sticks, to which Sarma tweeted a clip in which a Mizoram superintendent of police asked Assam personnel to leave their posts, failing which people from the neighbouring state would not halt the violence. Both had publically appealed to Shah on Twitter accusing the other of over-running state police outposts at the disputed area. Shah had held a closed-door meeting with chief ministers from northeast states during his two-day visit to Meghalaya last weekend.

Assam-Mizo clashes

On July 26, five policemen, including the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Cachar Superintendent of Police Vaibhab Chandrakant Nimbalkar, and a civilian were killed during the violent clashes broke out between forces of both sides at the border area shared by Cachar district's Lailapur and Kolasib's Vairengte. Later, policeman Shyamprasad Dusat succumbed to his abdominal bullet injury at Silchar Medical College Hospital, taking the death toll to seven. Over 50 police officers from Assam were critically injured and were treated in Silchar Hospital.

Later, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced financial assistance of Rs 50 lakhs each to families of the police personnel who were martyred in the clash and announced financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to those who were injured. An additional one-month salary will be given to all policemen deployed along the Mizoram border.

The dispute over the 165 km-long Assam-Mizoram boundary dates back to the days of British colonial rule. Essentially, Mizoram has deep reservations about a 1933 notification that demarcated the boundary between Lushai Hills and the then princely state of Manipur. While the Assam government follows this, Mizoram has demanded that the boundary should be demarcated on the basis of the 1875 notification which was done in consultation with the Mizo chiefs.